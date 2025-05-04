Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

Cannes
29
Antibes
6
Nice
98
Grasse
44
7 properties total found
Apartment in Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
Area 20 m²
Floor 7/7
Exceptional Investment Opportunity - Bright Studio with Terrace, 10 minutes from the Sea and…
$124,910
4 bedroom apartment in Cagnes sur Mer, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cagnes sur Mer, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 188 m²
Floor 5/6
Discover this magnificent contemporary and spacious apartment of 187m², ideally located on a…
$1,25M
1 bedroom apartment in Beaulieu sur Mer, France
1 bedroom apartment
Beaulieu sur Mer, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 5
First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur…
$653,298
3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Apartment-villa for sale in Nice Fabron in a luxury residence with large swimming pool and b…
$1,04M
2 bedroom apartment in La Trinite, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Trinite, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/7
Elite luxury residence in the center of Roquebrun-Cap-Martan, next to beaches and the sea, r…
$426,896
2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/7
Elegant residence surrounded by a garden, 10 minutes from the sea and the Croisette embankme…
$387,092
2 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/7
Near and quot; gold and quot; Monaco neighborhood. Monte Carlo is a 10-minute walk away, to …
$477,646
