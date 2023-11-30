Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vallauris, France

4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Golfe-Juan, France
2 room apartment
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Near Cannes, 3-room apartment in a prestigious residence, with caretaker, swimming pool and …
€950,000
3 room apartment in Golfe-Juan, France
3 room apartment
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
REF: 042022-005. Panoramic Sea Views for this 3 bedroom apartment, located high on the hill …
€899,000
3 room apartment in Golfe-Juan, France
3 room apartment
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers this duplex with beautiful volume…
€899,000
2 room apartment in Golfe-Juan, France
2 room apartment
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
We are proud to present this unique apartment, and located in the town of Le Golfe Juan, now…
€899,000
