Terraced Apartments for sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

Cannes
29
Antibes
6
Nice
98
Grasse
44
32 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 17
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The complex o…
$412,993
4 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 8/9
Apartment in a new luxury residence, 122 m2 terrace. With its 3 buildings and apartments fro…
$1,32M
1 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
1 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
We offer you an exceptional apartment located in Beausoleil, in a prestigious modern area, c…
$658,840
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Spacious apartment "villa on the roof" with an area of 116 square meters.m and a terrace of …
$1,46M
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 3
First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Az…
$421,315
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 6
First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, Fran…
$433,798
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex near the railway station in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The complex h…
$192,453
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 6
New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France Th…
$456,685
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
New apartments in a modern residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France In the amazingly …
$377,623
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France In the center of…
$507,138
5 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
5 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
$6,10M
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex in the Fabron area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France Closed residence in t…
$331,395
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France With a red ocher façade,…
$571,116
Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Area 260 m²
Apartments for sale in a closed residence in Cannes, in the prestigious La Calagini quarter.…
$2,05M
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Number of floors 8
New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France In this unique complex residen…
$109,854
1 bedroom apartment in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Co…
$277,756
1 bedroom apartment in Beaulieu sur Mer, France
1 bedroom apartment
Beaulieu sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey apartment - duplex, located in Ez – the picturesque city of the Cote d'Azur, 15 k…
$858,894
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 10
Apartments for sale in the elite complex Marina Baie des Anges, in the Amiral building on a …
$410,053
3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Floor 7
Superb and spacious 4-room apartment, large terrace with a panoramic sea and city view, clos…
$2,97M
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex near the port of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France In keeping with the art …
$497,256
1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 9
New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential c…
$248,628
2 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France Modern r…
$366,180
Condo 4 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Condo 4 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 4/6
Discover a new prestigious address in Beausoleil, a highly sought-after town on the French R…
$2,05M
1 bedroom apartment in Beaulieu sur Mer, France
1 bedroom apartment
Beaulieu sur Mer, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 5
First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur…
$653,298
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Jean-d'Angely district, Nice, Cote d'Azur, Fr…
$381,784
3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The cozy c…
$795,817
1 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential …
$293,434
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 5
New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France A modern residential…
$410,912
4 bedroom apartment in Cagnes sur Mer, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cagnes sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Sale of apartments and villas in a completely new residence in Bolyo-sur-Mer, 50 meters to t…
$909,874
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The n…
$416,114
