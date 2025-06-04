Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Frejus
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Frejus, France

2 BHK
8
3 BHK
5
4 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
3 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$243,956
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$189,324
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
3 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$215,582
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
| Apartments
$174,065
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
4 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
The living area is located in the Frejus Beach area. A new achievement that will offer new a…
$522,476
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$184,775
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
4 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 4
The living area is located in the Frejus Beach area. A new achievement that will offer new a…
$557,763
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
| Apartments
$167,762
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
4 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
The living area is located in the Frejus Beach area. A new achievement that will offer new a…
$550,933
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$191,141
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$176,931
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
3 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
The living area is located in the Frejus Beach area. A new achievement that will offer new a…
$385,881
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$171,297
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
3 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$226,287
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
4 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
The living area is located in the Frejus Beach area. A new achievement that will offer new a…
$496,295
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
| Apartments
$181,740
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
3 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
The living area is located in the Frejus Beach area. A new achievement that will offer new a…
$394,987
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go