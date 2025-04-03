Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Cagnes-sur-Mer
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Cagnes-sur-Mer, France

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Cagnes-sur-Mer, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cagnes-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Sale of apartments and villas in a completely new residence in Bolyo-sur-Mer, 50 meters to t…
$909,874
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Cagnes-sur-Mer, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cagnes-sur-Mer, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 188 m²
Floor 5/6
Discover this magnificent contemporary and spacious apartment of 187m², ideally located on a…
$1,25M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cagnes-sur-Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cagnes-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/5
New 5-room apartment in a new residence located in a privileged location in Cagnes-sur-Mer, …
$844,867
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes