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Apartments for sale in Beausoleil, France

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1 BHK
4
2 BHK
15
3 BHK
20
4 BHK
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50 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Avenue Camille Blanc, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Avenue Camille Blanc, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Exceptional Penthouse with Rooftop Terrace and Panoramic Sea ViewWe offer a rare luxury pent…
$9,90M
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3 bedroom apartment in Avenue Camille Blanc, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avenue Camille Blanc, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury apartment in Mareterra Monaco - an exceptional offer on the seafrontImmerse yourself …
Price on request
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5 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
5 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 106 m²
| Apartments
$606,285
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$263,015
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2 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$392,145
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4 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
4 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 107 m²
| Apartments
$1,37M
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5 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
5 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 158 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$2,06M
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3 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
3 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
| Apartments
$1,14M
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2 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$273,578
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2 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$314,181
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Condo 4 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Condo 4 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 4/6
Discover a new prestigious address in Beausoleil, a highly sought-after town on the French R…
$2,05M
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2 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$532,542
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1 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
1 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
We offer you an exceptional apartment located in Beausoleil, in a prestigious modern area, c…
$658,840
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2 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$527,702
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2 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$289,422
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3 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
3 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
| Apartments
$403,880
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4 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
4 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
| Apartments
$1,28M
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2 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
| Apartments
$644,861
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3 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
3 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
| Apartments
$541,218
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Beausoleil, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
| Studio
$346,598
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3 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
3 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$1,14M
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3 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
3 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$1,14M
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2 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/7
Near and quot; gold and quot; Monaco neighborhood. Monte Carlo is a 10-minute walk away, to …
$477,646
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3 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
3 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
| Apartments
$493,464
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3 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
3 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
| Apartments
$1,16M
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5 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
5 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$2,06M
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4 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
4 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 104 m²
| Apartments
$1,37M
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2 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/6
In the heart of the elite Beans quarter, next to Monaco and Monte Carlo. All apartments with…
$517,449
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3 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
3 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
| Apartments
$1,14M
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3 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
3 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
| Apartments
$443,269
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