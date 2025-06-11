Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

Nice
17
Marseille
24
Grasse
14
Valbonne
14
57 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Menton, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Menton, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1
Located near the beaches, casino and near the "Winter Palace" (historical monument), the liv…
$187,477
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Valbonne, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Valbonne, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
Located in the heart of the campus and a few minutes from the city center, this living space…
$106,886
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 6
| Studio
$97,324
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 4
In the heart of the Timont district, this residence allows students to combine study and lei…
$94,137
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nice, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nice, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the city, the student living space is close to the Faculty of Law and Econom…
$89,811
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4
In the heart of the Timont district, this residence allows students to combine study and lei…
$110,870
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of Marseille, between the Dox district and the European Hospital, offers daily …
$104,267
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nice, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nice, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 7
In the heart of the city, the student living space is close to the Faculty of Law and Econom…
$98,917
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 5
In the heart of Marseille, between the Dox district and the European Hospital, offers daily …
$133,749
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 6
Excellent location, 10 minutes by bus from the faculties of La Timone .In an area undergoing…
$91,519
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Beausoleil, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
| Studio
$339,552
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nice, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nice, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the city, the student living space is close to the Faculty of Law and Econom…
$89,811
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 2
Excellent location, 10 minutes by bus from the faculties of La Timone .In an area undergoing…
$87,648
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Valbonne, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Valbonne, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
Located in the heart of the campus and a few minutes from the city center, this living space…
$111,325
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Excellent location, 10 minutes by bus from the faculties of La Timone .In an area undergoing…
$92,088
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 7
Excellent location, 10 minutes by bus from the faculties of La Timone .In an area undergoing…
$91,860
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Valbonne, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Valbonne, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
Located in the heart of the campus and a few minutes from the city center, this living space…
$111,325
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4
In the heart of Marseille, between the Dox district and the European Hospital, offers daily …
$141,034
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nice, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nice, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4
In the heart of the city, the student living space is close to the Faculty of Law and Econom…
$95,047
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Aix en Provence, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Aix en Provence, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3
| Studio
$110,756
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nice, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nice, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 5
In the heart of the city, the student living space is close to the Faculty of Law and Econom…
$92,429
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Valbonne, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Valbonne, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
Located in the heart of the campus and a few minutes from the city center, this living space…
$92,088
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 5
| Studio
$106,316
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 3
In the heart of the Timont district, this residence allows students to combine study and lei…
$93,226
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 8
In the heart of the Timont district, this residence allows students to combine study and lei…
$109,845
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 4
In the heart of Marseille, between the Dox district and the European Hospital, offers daily …
$125,212
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nice, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nice, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 6
In the heart of the city, the student living space is close to the Faculty of Law and Econom…
$96,755
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Valbonne, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Valbonne, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 2
Located in the heart of the campus and a few minutes from the city center, this living space…
$100,739
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Valbonne, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Valbonne, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Located in the heart of the campus and a few minutes from the city center, this living space…
$89,811
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nice, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nice, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the city, the student living space is close to the Faculty of Law and Econom…
$82,185
