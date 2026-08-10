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Apartments for sale in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France

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10 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
The new project, 15 minutes from Monaco, located in the heart of the lively Carnoles distric…
$389,240
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3 bedroom apartment in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$372,276
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1 bedroom apartment in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 7
The apartment on Cap Maarten is a luxurious new apartment of 157 m2, located just 15 minutes…
$578,632
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$254,342
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1 bedroom apartment in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Co…
$277,756
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2 bedroom apartment in Sentier Touristique Bord de Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sentier Touristique Bord de Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 6
Apartment in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, with an area of 67.38 m2, offers a unique combin…
$662,289
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4 bedroom apartment in 35, France
4 bedroom apartment
35, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
The apartment on Cap Maarten is a luxurious new apartment of 157 m2, located just 15 minutes…
$2,74M
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2 bedroom apartment in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
New building 15 minutes from Monaco.This new project, located in the heart of the lively Car…
$661,127
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1 bedroom apartment in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 6/7
The apartment on Cap Maarten is a luxurious new apartment of 157 m2, located just 15 minutes…
$424,098
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3 bedroom apartment in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$365,421
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