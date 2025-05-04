Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 17
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The complex o…
$412,993
4 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 8/9
Apartment in a new luxury residence, 122 m2 terrace. With its 3 buildings and apartments fro…
$1,32M
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
1 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
We offer you an exceptional apartment located in Beausoleil, in a prestigious modern area, c…
$658,840
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Spacious apartment "villa on the roof" with an area of 116 square meters.m and a terrace of …
$1,46M
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 7/9
Nice Ouest Arcadia: In one of the most beautiful residences in Nice with caretaker, swimming…
$1,07M
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 3
First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Az…
$421,315
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 6/6
A very nice apartment on the Croisette, beautiful sea view, crossing East-West and especiall…
$3,24M
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex in the Fabron area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France Closed residence in t…
$331,395
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 4/9
LUXURY - SPACE - TERRACE - PANORAMIC SEA VIEW - GARAGE In one of the most beautiful and lux…
$1,00M
Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Area 260 m²
Apartments for sale in a closed residence in Cannes, in the prestigious La Calagini quarter.…
$2,05M
Apartment in Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
Area 113 m²
Apartment with a sea view in a prestigious residence with a pool in Nice. The first   The …
$645,719
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Co…
$277,756
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex near the port of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France In keeping with the art …
$497,256
1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 9
New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential c…
$248,628
Apartment in Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
Area 154 m²
Apartments in the prestigious residence of the Mont Boron quarter are the perfect combinatio…
$919,503
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/4
EXCLUSIVE - NICE - NAPOLEON III - ROOF VILLA - PANORAMIC SEA VIEW - SWIMMING POOL - GARAGE -…
$1,06M
4 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 157 m²
Sale Apartment Cannes Bourgeois Sea View Exceptional 4 bedroom Belle Epoque apartment for sa…
$1,84M
Condo 4 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Condo 4 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 4/6
Discover a new prestigious address in Beausoleil, a highly sought-after town on the French R…
$2,05M
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Beaulieu sur Mer, France
1 bedroom apartment
Beaulieu sur Mer, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 5
First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur…
$653,298
1 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential …
$293,434
Apartment in Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
Area 110 m²
A unique opportunity is proposed to become the owner of an exquisite apartment with a magnif…
$707,708
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 5
New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France A modern residential…
$410,912
3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Four-room apartment with a living area of 146 square meters.m. + terrace 20 sq.m. in Nice in…
$1,74M
3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/4
Nice Promenade des Anglais - Albert 1er - Superb apartment of 178m², ideally located, in a b…
$3,17M
3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Apartment with an area of 140 square meters.m., in excellent condition after major repairs, …
$702,631
4 bedroom apartment in Beaulieu sur Mer, France
4 bedroom apartment
Beaulieu sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Floor 7/7
Apartments for sale in Bosolá, 20 meters to Monaco and 500 meters to the sea. Area 120 squar…
$3,62M
2 bedroom apartment in La Trinite, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Trinite, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/7
Elite luxury residence in the center of Roquebrun-Cap-Martan, next to beaches and the sea, r…
$426,896
4 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
4 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 193 m²
Floor 5/5
Saint-Laurent-du-Var Near center EXCLUSIVE RARE and EXCEPTIONAL. for less than SIX THOUSAND …
$1,40M
3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartment in a very well maintained residence with panoramic sea view of the Lerins Islands …
$1,62M
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/7
Near and quot; gold and quot; Monaco neighborhood. Monte Carlo is a 10-minute walk away, to …
$477,646
