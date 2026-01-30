Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

5 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Avenue Camille Blanc, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Avenue Camille Blanc, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Exceptional Penthouse with Rooftop Terrace and Panoramic Sea ViewWe offer a rare luxury pent…
$9,90M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 750 m²
The Art of Living Between Heaven and Sea – An Exceptional Penthouse in CannesThere are resid…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Floor 7/7
Grand premiere of exceptional new residence in Juan-les-Pins which will be finalized in 2027…
$1,30M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 6/6
A very nice apartment on the Croisette, beautiful sea view, crossing East-West and especiall…
$3,24M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Floor 7/7
Grand premiere of exceptional new residence in Juan-les-Pins which will be finalized in 2027…
$1,62M
