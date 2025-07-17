Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Istres
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Istres, France

16 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Istres, France
4 bedroom apartment
Istres, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 103 m²
Floor 3
Acqua Terra is a cozy living space near the historic center of Istra. Each of the 12 bright …
$459,709
2 bedroom apartment in Sausset les Pins, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sausset les Pins, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Mediterranean family seaside resort, 35 km from Marseille. The living area is ideally locate…
$258,500
3 bedroom apartment in Sausset les Pins, France
3 bedroom apartment
Sausset les Pins, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Mediterranean family seaside resort, 35 km from Marseille. The living area is ideally locate…
$358,065
3 bedroom apartment in Istres, France
3 bedroom apartment
Istres, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 3
Acqua Terra is a cozy living space near the historic center of Istra. Each of the 12 bright …
$473,570
4 bedroom apartment in Istres, France
4 bedroom apartment
Istres, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2
Acqua Terra is a cozy living space near the historic center of Istra. Each of the 12 bright …
$457,976
4 bedroom apartment in Sausset les Pins, France
4 bedroom apartment
Sausset les Pins, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
Mediterranean family seaside resort, 35 km from Marseille. The living area is ideally locate…
$438,918
4 bedroom apartment in Istres, France
4 bedroom apartment
Istres, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 103 m²
Floor 1
Acqua Terra is a cozy living space near the historic center of Istra. Each of the 12 bright …
$458,554
4 bedroom apartment in Sausset les Pins, France
4 bedroom apartment
Sausset les Pins, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
Mediterranean family seaside resort, 35 km from Marseille. The living area is ideally locate…
$450,469
3 bedroom apartment in Istres, France
3 bedroom apartment
Istres, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Acqua Terra is a cozy living space near the historic center of Istra. Each of the 12 bright …
$343,627
3 bedroom apartment in Sausset les Pins, France
3 bedroom apartment
Sausset les Pins, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
Mediterranean family seaside resort, 35 km from Marseille. The living area is ideally locate…
$363,840
3 bedroom apartment in Sausset les Pins, France
3 bedroom apartment
Sausset les Pins, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
Mediterranean family seaside resort, 35 km from Marseille. The living area is ideally locate…
$398,492
2 bedroom apartment in Sausset les Pins, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sausset les Pins, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Mediterranean family seaside resort, 35 km from Marseille. The living area is ideally locate…
$281,485
3 bedroom apartment in Sausset les Pins, France
3 bedroom apartment
Sausset les Pins, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
Mediterranean family seaside resort, 35 km from Marseille. The living area is ideally locate…
$369,615
2 bedroom apartment in Sausset les Pins, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sausset les Pins, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Mediterranean family seaside resort, 35 km from Marseille. The living area is ideally locate…
$225,234
3 bedroom apartment in Sausset les Pins, France
3 bedroom apartment
Sausset les Pins, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Mediterranean family seaside resort, 35 km from Marseille. The living area is ideally locate…
$340,739
3 bedroom apartment in Istres, France
3 bedroom apartment
Istres, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 2
Acqua Terra is a cozy living space near the historic center of Istra. Each of the 12 bright …
$344,204
Properties features in Istres, France

