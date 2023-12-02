Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  France
  Residential
  Draguignan
  Apartments

Apartments for sale in Draguignan, France

3 BHK
4
4 BHK
3
12 properties total found
4 room apartment in Sainte-Maxime, France
4 room apartment
Sainte-Maxime, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 149 m²
Your French Riviera real estate portal AGENCY EXCLUSIVE. Very nice 5-room duplex (4 bedrooms…
€999,000
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sainte-Maxime, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sainte-Maxime, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
This magnificent penthouse with a roof terrace of 196 m² on the fourth floor of a residence …
€1,30M
per month
2 room apartment in Sainte-Maxime, France
2 room apartment
Sainte-Maxime, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
Very nice apartment with exceptional panoramic sea view of the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, the vil…
€1,39M
per month
3 room apartment in Sainte-Maxime, France
3 room apartment
Sainte-Maxime, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Unique new construction in Sainte Maxime, just 200 meters from the beach. This new residence…
€870,000
per month
4 room apartment in La Croix-Valmer, France
4 room apartment
La Croix-Valmer, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Set high up in the secure Domaine de la Vallée, at the end of the road, this property is a h…
€4,80M
per month
7 room apartment in Saint-Tropez, France
7 room apartment
Saint-Tropez, France
Bedrooms 7
We can't tell you or show you anything more as this unique property is off-market. But we ca…
€5,50M
per month
9 room apartment in Cavalaire-sur-Mer, France
9 room apartment
Cavalaire-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 11
Area 650 m²
One of the finest properties from the Golden Age of the area. Full of history, full of charm…
€8,50M
per month
4 room apartment in Saint-Tropez, France
4 room apartment
Saint-Tropez, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 226 m²
Probably one of the most seen, iconic properties in the area. A stunning apartment in Chate…
€12,75M
per month
3 room apartment in La Croix-Valmer, France
3 room apartment
La Croix-Valmer, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Penthouse with superb terrace facing South / West with breathtaking views of the Golden Isla…
€1,30M
per month
1 room apartment in Sainte-Maxime, France
1 room apartment
Sainte-Maxime, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Nice exceptional apartment on the second floor in a secure residence with elevator. Ideally …
€815,000
per month
2 room apartment in Sainte-Maxime, France
2 room apartment
Sainte-Maxime, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Ideally located, in the heart of downtown Sainte Maxime, superb 3-room apartment tastefully …
€995,000
per month
3 room apartment in Sainte-Maxime, France
3 room apartment
Sainte-Maxime, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Off-plan sale at Sainte Maxime Lot 109. 4 room apartment with 116 m² garden for sale in a se…
€841,966
per month
Properties features in Draguignan, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
