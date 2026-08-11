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Apartments for sale in Draguignan, France

;
Cogolin
38
Frejus
17
Saint Raphael
7
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63 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
| Apartments
$427,583
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2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$313,716
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3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$442,688
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4 bedroom apartment in Saint Raphael, France
4 bedroom apartment
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$503,108
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2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$188,610
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3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$440,364
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2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$195,107
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2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$324,173
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2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$362,516
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2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
| Apartments
$171,244
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3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
| Apartments
$404,345
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4 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$432,696
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4 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 111 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$591,413
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3 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
3 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$249,018
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3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
| Apartments
$449,660
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Raphael, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$363,678
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4 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
4 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 4
The living space is located in the Frejus-Plage area. A new achievement that will offer new …
$569,336
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Raphael, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$364,840
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2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
| Apartments
$350,897
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2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$343,926
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2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$352,059
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5 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
5 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 84 m²
| Apartments
$633,242
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4 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
4 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
The living space is located in the Frejus-Plage area. A new achievement that will offer new …
$506,593
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3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$472,898
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2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$193,253
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2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$354,383
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3 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
3 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
The living space is located in the Frejus-Plage area. A new achievement that will offer new …
$393,888
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$312,554
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3 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
3 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$220,056
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3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$460,117
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Property types in Draguignan

2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Draguignan, France

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