Apartments for sale in Le Cannet, France

34 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 6
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$737,186
2 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$334,877
2 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$330,305
3 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$434,311
4 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 4
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$665,182
4 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 5
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$691,469
2 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$371,450
4 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 96 m²
Floor 5
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$605,750
3 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$570,319
3 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$422,882
3 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$440,026
3 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$445,740
5 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
5 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 157 m²
Floor 4
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$1,11M
2 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$422,882
4 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 96 m²
Floor 1
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$497,172
3 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 4
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$450,312
2 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$320,019
3 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$456,027
2 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$291,446
4 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$554,318
4 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 116 m²
Floor 5
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$937,197
3 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 4
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$507,458
2 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$314,304
2 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$369,164
4 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 97 m²
Floor 6
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$981,772
4 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 115 m²
Floor 5
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$920,054
2 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$302,875
2 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$358,878
3 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$398,880
3 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 5
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$605,750
