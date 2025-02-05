  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Safaga
  4. Apartment in a new building EG-114 Wadi Jebal is a cliffside residential project in Soma Bay

Apartment in a new building EG-114 Wadi Jebal is a cliffside residential project in Soma Bay

Safaga, Egypt
from
$1,38M
;
7
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 27121
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • City
    Safaga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
Wadi Jebal is a cliffside residential project in Soma Bay, offering panoramic Red Sea views and a low-density layout. Featuring villas, lodges, and apartments, it blends modern design with nature for a private and elegant coastal lifestyle.

Key Points:

  • Cliffside location with panoramic Red Sea views

  • Only 15% of the land built-up to preserve natural beauty

  • Modern design with earthy tones and expansive windows

  • Private gardens, pools, and high-altitude serenity

  • Exclusive bayside lifestyle with direct access to Soma Bay amenities


Available Unit types :
Wadi Jebal offers a curated selection of villas, each crafted to merge harmoniously with the environment.

  • 3-Bedroom Villa

 

Location Highlights:
Strategically positioned within Soma Bay, Wadi Jebal offers direct access to world-class resort infrastructure and breathtaking views.

  • 100 meters away from the beach

  • Cliffside living with elevated sea panoramas

  • Located within the Soma Bay resort community

  • Steps away from Soma Bay’s beaches, golf, spa, and marina
     

Facilities:
Residents of Wadi Jebal benefit from Soma Bay’s unmatched lifestyle amenities and natural landscapes.

  • Private pools and gardens

  • Soma Bay beaches and lagoons

  • The Cascades Championship Golf Course

  • The Cascades Spa & Thalasso

  • ORCA Dive Center

  • Dining, entertainment, and wellness throughout Soma Bay

 

Payment Plan:

Sales offers a 10% down payment, with the remaining balance paid through 28 equal quarterly installments over 7 years, with special discounts available for full cash payments.


About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.


 

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 220.0
Price per m², USD 6,274
Apartment price, USD 1,38M

Location on the map

Safaga, Egypt

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building EG-111 Perched on Soma Bay’s eastern cliffs, Soma Coves is a luxury coastal retreat by Abu Soma
Safaga, Egypt
from
$408,371
Apartment building EG-104 With Direct access to private beach Majra Resort is a premium residential development
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$61,657
Residential complex CALA SAHL HASHEESH
Red Sea, Egypt
from
$93,955
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$50,417
Apartment building EG-110 Elevated beachfront haven in Soma Bay Mesca
Safaga, Egypt
from
$577,921
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building EG-114 Wadi Jebal is a cliffside residential project in Soma Bay
Safaga, Egypt
from
$1,38M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building EG-106 Just steps from the sea Baywest Valley is a hidden residential gem tucked
Apartment building EG-106 Just steps from the sea Baywest Valley is a hidden residential gem tucked
Safaga, Egypt
from
$167,133
The year of construction 2026
Area 69–171 m²
4 real estate properties 4
About the Project: Just steps from the sea Baywest Valley is a hidden residential gem tucked between Soma’s vibrant West Coast and the majestic Red Sea mountains. This exclusive development offers a timeless blend of coastal charm and mountain serenity. With signature Baywest architecture, …
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Apartment building EG-121 Golftown Marina Edition is a unique residential enclave located near Somabay’s
Apartment building EG-121 Golftown Marina Edition is a unique residential enclave located near Somabay’s
Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
from
$502,324
Area 137 m²
1 real estate property 1
About the Project: Golftown Marina Edition is a unique residential enclave located near Somabay’s vibrant marina, seamlessly blending panoramic lagoon views, outdoor leisure, and direct access to the destination’s world-class golf course.  Key Points: Prime location near the Som…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Apartment building EG-104 With Direct access to private beach Majra Resort is a premium residential development
Apartment building EG-104 With Direct access to private beach Majra Resort is a premium residential development
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$61,657
The year of construction 2026
Area 48–89 m²
3 real estate properties 3
About the Project: With Direct access to private beach Majra Resort is a premium residential development in the upscale Al Ahyaa district of Hurghada, Designed with six V-shaped buildings for panoramic sea views, the project spans 15,000 m² and combines luxurious coastal living with top-tie…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Egypt
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
05.02.2025
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
03.05.2024
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
22.11.2023
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
17.10.2023
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
25.07.2023
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
15.06.2023
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
09.06.2023
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
Entrepreneurs who start businesses in Egypt will receive residence permits. Details
24.05.2023
Entrepreneurs who start businesses in Egypt will receive residence permits. Details
Show all publications