Apartment in a new building EG-114 Wadi Jebal is a cliffside residential project in Soma Bay

About the Project:

Wadi Jebal is a cliffside residential project in Soma Bay, offering panoramic Red Sea views and a low-density layout. Featuring villas, lodges, and apartments, it blends modern design with nature for a private and elegant coastal lifestyle.

Key Points:

Cliffside location with panoramic Red Sea views

Only 15% of the land built-up to preserve natural beauty

Modern design with earthy tones and expansive windows

Private gardens, pools, and high-altitude serenity

Exclusive bayside lifestyle with direct access to Soma Bay amenities



Available Unit types :

Wadi Jebal offers a curated selection of villas, each crafted to merge harmoniously with the environment.

3-Bedroom Villa

Location Highlights:

Strategically positioned within Soma Bay, Wadi Jebal offers direct access to world-class resort infrastructure and breathtaking views.

100 meters away from the beach

Cliffside living with elevated sea panoramas

Located within the Soma Bay resort community

Steps away from Soma Bay’s beaches, golf, spa, and marina



Facilities:

Residents of Wadi Jebal benefit from Soma Bay’s unmatched lifestyle amenities and natural landscapes.

Private pools and gardens

Soma Bay beaches and lagoons

The Cascades Championship Golf Course

The Cascades Spa & Thalasso

ORCA Dive Center

Dining, entertainment, and wellness throughout Soma Bay

Payment Plan:

Sales offers a 10% down payment, with the remaining balance paid through 28 equal quarterly installments over 7 years, with special discounts available for full cash payments.



About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.



