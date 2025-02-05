Apartment in a new building EG-114 Wadi Jebal is a cliffside residential project in Soma Bay

About the Project:
Wadi Jebal is a cliffside residential project in Soma Bay, offering panoramic Red Sea views and a low-density layout. Featuring villas, lodges, and apartments, it blends modern design with nature for a private and elegant coastal lifestyle.
Key Points:
Cliffside location with panoramic Red Sea views
Only 15% of the land built-up to preserve natural beauty
Modern design with earthy tones and expansive windows
Private gardens, pools, and high-altitude serenity
Exclusive bayside lifestyle with direct access to Soma Bay amenities
Available Unit types :
Wadi Jebal offers a curated selection of villas, each crafted to merge harmoniously with the environment.
3-Bedroom Villa
Location Highlights:
Strategically positioned within Soma Bay, Wadi Jebal offers direct access to world-class resort infrastructure and breathtaking views.
100 meters away from the beach
Cliffside living with elevated sea panoramas
Located within the Soma Bay resort community
Steps away from Soma Bay’s beaches, golf, spa, and marina
Facilities:
Residents of Wadi Jebal benefit from Soma Bay’s unmatched lifestyle amenities and natural landscapes.
Private pools and gardens
Soma Bay beaches and lagoons
The Cascades Championship Golf Course
The Cascades Spa & Thalasso
ORCA Dive Center
Dining, entertainment, and wellness throughout Soma Bay
Payment Plan:
Sales offers a 10% down payment, with the remaining balance paid through 28 equal quarterly installments over 7 years, with special discounts available for full cash payments.
About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.