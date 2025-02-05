  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Sharm El Sheikh
  4. Apartment in a new building EG-123 Overlooking Tiran Island and the crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea

Apartment in a new building EG-123 Overlooking Tiran Island and the crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
from
$164,466
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 27131
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    South Sinai
  • Region
    Ras Umm Sid
  • City
    Sharm El Sheikh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:

Sunny Beach Resort is a luxury residential community on the beach overlooking Tiran Island and the Red Sea, nestled in the prestigious Al Montazah district of Sharm El Sheikh. Spread across 40,000 m² of lush landscaping, the resort offers serene pools, open spaces, and resort-grade amenities ideal for both permanent living and holiday retreats. With its warm architectural style and family-focused environment, Sunny Beach truly fulfills the promise of “Your Sunny Home.”

Key Points

  • Prime location in Al Montazah with panoramic Red Sea and Tiran Island views
  • 208 luxury apartments and 26 standalone villas
  • Fully finished, ready-to-move-in units
  • Family-friendly environment with wellness and leisure amenities
  • Ideal for personal use or long-term investmen
     

Available Unit Types

Elegant apartments and villas designed with sea or garden views, spacious interiors, and bright open layouts.

  • 2-Bedroom Apartments with Garden
  • 3-Bedroom Apartments
  • Standalone Villas
     

Location Highlights

Situated in one of Sharm El Sheikh’s most exclusive areas, Sunny Beach Resort offers direct coastal access and proximity to key attractions.

  • Direct access to Sunny Beach Private Beach
  • Prime address in Al Montazah
  • 5 minutes from Sharm El Sheikh International Airport
  • Close to SOHO Square, Sharks Bay, and Al Sheikh Zayed Street

Facilities

The resort is fully equipped to support comfort, relaxation, and community living throughout the year.

  • Outdoor swimming pools
  • Private beach access
  • Landscaped gardens
  • Fitness center
  • Children’s play area
  • Commercial building with cafés and shops
  • 24/7 security and CCTV surveillance
  • Firefighting and emergency safety systems

     

Payment Options
Sunny Beach offers a straightforward plan: a 50% down payment, with the remaining 50% payable over 12 equal, interest-free monthly installments.

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 120.0
Price per m², USD 1,371
Apartment price, USD 164,466
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 180.0
Price per m², USD 1,338
Apartment price, USD 240,825

Location on the map

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building EG-104 With Direct access to private beach Majra Resort is a premium residential development
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$61,657
Apartment building EG-122 Located in Al Montazah, Sharm El Sheikh
Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
from
$704,852
Residential complex SOULFERYO RESORT SAHL HASHEESH
Red Sea, Egypt
from
$129,902
Apartment building EG-110 Elevated beachfront haven in Soma Bay Mesca
Safaga, Egypt
from
$577,921
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$33,165
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building EG-123 Overlooking Tiran Island and the crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea
Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
from
$164,466
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex CALA SAHL HASHEESH
Residential complex CALA SAHL HASHEESH
Red Sea, Egypt
from
$93,955
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 82–204 m²
3 real estate properties 3
CALA SAHL HASHEESH is a comfortable residential complex located near the coast of the Red Sea in Egypt. The CALA complex offers pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush landscapes for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle combined with natural beauty. Located just a 20-minute drive fro…
Developer
Buildix Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Buildix Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$50,417
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 78 m²
2 real estate properties 2
We are proud to present to you our new resort project Storia Del Mare, one of the most luxurious projects in the center of Hurghada. The Storia Del Mare project was developed by Castello. The project has a pedestrian promenade on the seashore, rooms with sea views and panoramic views. …
Developer
Castello
Leave a request
Apartment building EG-103 Located in the heart of New Hurghada just minutes from the beach
Apartment building EG-103 Located in the heart of New Hurghada just minutes from the beach
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$96,636
The year of construction 2025
Area 58–111 m²
3 real estate properties 3
About the Project: Located in the heart of New Hurghada just minutes from the beach, Platinum Resort offers luxury coastal living with a blend of comfort, convenience, and smart investment value. This upscale residential and commercial complex is crafted for year-round use and features mode…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Egypt
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
05.02.2025
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
03.05.2024
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
22.11.2023
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
17.10.2023
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
25.07.2023
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
15.06.2023
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
09.06.2023
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
Entrepreneurs who start businesses in Egypt will receive residence permits. Details
24.05.2023
Entrepreneurs who start businesses in Egypt will receive residence permits. Details
Show all publications