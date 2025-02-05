Apartment in a new building EG-123 Overlooking Tiran Island and the crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea

About the Project:
Sunny Beach Resort is a luxury residential community on the beach overlooking Tiran Island and the Red Sea, nestled in the prestigious Al Montazah district of Sharm El Sheikh. Spread across 40,000 m² of lush landscaping, the resort offers serene pools, open spaces, and resort-grade amenities ideal for both permanent living and holiday retreats. With its warm architectural style and family-focused environment, Sunny Beach truly fulfills the promise of “Your Sunny Home.”
Key Points
Available Unit Types
Elegant apartments and villas designed with sea or garden views, spacious interiors, and bright open layouts.
Location Highlights
Situated in one of Sharm El Sheikh’s most exclusive areas, Sunny Beach Resort offers direct coastal access and proximity to key attractions.
Facilities
The resort is fully equipped to support comfort, relaxation, and community living throughout the year.
Payment Options
Sunny Beach offers a straightforward plan: a 50% down payment, with the remaining 50% payable over 12 equal, interest-free monthly installments.
About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.