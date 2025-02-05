Apartment in a new building EG-123 Overlooking Tiran Island and the crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea

About the Project:

Sunny Beach Resort is a luxury residential community on the beach overlooking Tiran Island and the Red Sea, nestled in the prestigious Al Montazah district of Sharm El Sheikh. Spread across 40,000 m² of lush landscaping, the resort offers serene pools, open spaces, and resort-grade amenities ideal for both permanent living and holiday retreats. With its warm architectural style and family-focused environment, Sunny Beach truly fulfills the promise of “Your Sunny Home.”

Key Points

Prime location in Al Montazah with panoramic Red Sea and Tiran Island views

208 luxury apartments and 26 standalone villas

Fully finished, ready-to-move-in units

Family-friendly environment with wellness and leisure amenities

Ideal for personal use or long-term investmen



Available Unit Types

Elegant apartments and villas designed with sea or garden views, spacious interiors, and bright open layouts.

2-Bedroom Apartments with Garden

3-Bedroom Apartments

Standalone Villas



Location Highlights

Situated in one of Sharm El Sheikh’s most exclusive areas, Sunny Beach Resort offers direct coastal access and proximity to key attractions.

Direct access to Sunny Beach Private Beach

Prime address in Al Montazah

5 minutes from Sharm El Sheikh International Airport

Close to SOHO Square, Sharks Bay, and Al Sheikh Zayed Street

Facilities

The resort is fully equipped to support comfort, relaxation, and community living throughout the year.

Outdoor swimming pools

Private beach access

Landscaped gardens

Fitness center

Children’s play area

Commercial building with cafés and shops

24/7 security and CCTV surveillance

Firefighting and emergency safety systems





Payment Options

Sunny Beach offers a straightforward plan: a 50% down payment, with the remaining 50% payable over 12 equal, interest-free monthly installments.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.