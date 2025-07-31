Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
About the Project:
Golftown Marina Edition is a unique residential enclave located near Somabay’s vibrant marina, seamlessly blending panoramic lagoon views, outdoor leisure, and direct access to the destination’s world-class golf course.
Key Points:
Prime location near the Som…
Located in Al Montazah, Sharm El Sheikh, Royal Sunny Beach is a luxury coastal development spanning 100,000 m². It offers standalone villas with direct sea views, upscale amenities, and a premium resort lifestyle near top attractions.
Key Points:
4.9 km seafront development
…
About the Project:
Sunny Beach Resort is a luxury residential community on the beach overlooking Tiran Island and the Red Sea, nestled in the prestigious Al Montazah district of Sharm El Sheikh. Spread across 40,000 m² of lush landscaping, the resort offers serene pools, open spaces, and …