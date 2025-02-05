Apartment in a new building EG-125 Lyv by Caesar is a 206-acre resort community in Ras El Hekma

About the Project:

Lyv by Caesar is a 206-acre resort community in Ras El Hekma, offering Mediterranean-inspired living by the sea. With 400 meters of beachfront, tranquil surroundings, and vibrant natural beauty, it’s the ideal escape for relaxation, water activities, and family enjoyment.

Key Points:

206-acre gated resort community with 400m beachfront

Located at KM 200 in Ras El Hekma, North Coast

Surrounded by nature, coral reefs, and sea breeze tranquility

Perfect for relaxation, water sports, and family escapes

Available Apartment types :

Lyv offers a premium range of chalets and villas thoughtfully designed for family living, entertainment, and comfort by the sea.

2-Bedroom-Chalet

3-Bedroom-Chalet

3-Bedroom +R -TownHouse

Location Highlights:

Ideally located along Egypt’s North Coast, Lyv offers quick access to some of the region’s top destinations.

400 m of white sandy beach

KM 200 Ras El Hekma

1 minute from Mountain View Ras El Hekma

1 minute from Caesar Bay

Easy 3-hour drive from Cairo

Facilities:

Lyv delivers a full luxury resort experience with immersive amenities, natural landscapes, and entertainment spaces for all ages.

75,000 m² swimmable lagoon and swimming pools and water features

ESCĀ beach restaurant and bar

Boutique hotel, gym, spa, and sky lounge

Commercial district with cafes and restaurants

Dedicated kids’ area and playground

Mini lagoons, green valleys, and walking trails

Wi-Fi, housekeeping, CCTV, fire protection

Payment Plan:

Lyv offers ready-to-move units with 0% down for chalets over 10 years, and 2.5% installments over 12 years for single homes, plus a 5% bullet payment after 3 years.



About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.