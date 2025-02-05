Apartment in a new building EG-125 Lyv by Caesar is a 206-acre resort community in Ras El Hekma

  1. Realting.com
Lyv by Caesar is a 206-acre resort community in Ras El Hekma

Mountainview Ras El Hekma, Egypt
$212,119
ID: 27132
Last update: 23/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Matruh
  • Village
    Mountainview Ras El Hekma

Property characteristics

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project: 

Lyv by Caesar is a 206-acre resort community in Ras El Hekma, offering Mediterranean-inspired living by the sea. With 400 meters of beachfront, tranquil surroundings, and vibrant natural beauty, it’s the ideal escape for relaxation, water activities, and family enjoyment.

Key Points:

  • 206-acre gated resort community with 400m beachfront

  • Located at KM 200 in Ras El Hekma, North Coast

  • Surrounded by nature, coral reefs, and sea breeze tranquility

  • Perfect for relaxation, water sports, and family escapes

 

Available Apartment types :

Lyv offers a premium range of chalets and villas thoughtfully designed for family living, entertainment, and comfort by the sea.

  • 2-Bedroom-Chalet 

  • 3-Bedroom-Chalet 

  • 3-Bedroom +R -TownHouse

 

Location Highlights:

Ideally located along Egypt’s North Coast, Lyv offers quick access to some of the region’s top destinations.

  • 400 m of white sandy beach

  • KM 200 Ras El Hekma

  • 1 minute from Mountain View Ras El Hekma

  • 1 minute from Caesar Bay

  • Easy 3-hour drive from Cairo

 

Facilities:

Lyv delivers a full luxury resort experience with immersive amenities, natural landscapes, and entertainment spaces for all ages.

  • 75,000 m² swimmable lagoon and swimming pools and water features

  • ESCĀ beach restaurant and bar

  • Boutique hotel, gym, spa, and sky lounge

  • Commercial district with cafes and restaurants

  • Dedicated kids’ area and playground

  • Mini lagoons, green valleys, and walking trails

  • Wi-Fi, housekeeping, CCTV, fire protection

 

Payment Plan:

Lyv offers ready-to-move units with 0% down for chalets over 10 years, and 2.5% installments over 12 years for single homes, plus a 5% bullet payment after 3 years.


About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 85.0
Price per m², USD 2,496
Apartment price, USD 212,119
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 105.0 – 135.0
Price per m², USD 2,267 – 3,586
Apartment price, USD 238,079 – 484,164

Location on the map

Mountainview Ras El Hekma, Egypt

