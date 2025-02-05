  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Safaga
  4. Apartment in a new building EG-110 Elevated beachfront haven in Soma Bay Mesca

Apartment in a new building EG-110 Elevated beachfront haven in Soma Bay Mesca

Safaga, Egypt
from
$577,921
;
8
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 27104
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • City
    Safaga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
Elevated beachfront haven in Soma Bay Mesca, your home opens directly onto the tranquil Red Sea, where turquoise waters meet white sands and mountain silhouettes.. Designed across natural elevations for unobstructed views, Mesca Residences and Mesca Edition offer contemporary chalets, villas, and signature amenities in one of Egypt’s most breathtaking coastal settings.

Key Points:

  • Direct beachfront location on Soma Bay’s most serene bay

  • Unobstructed sea and mountain views from every unit

  • Multi-level masterplan for privacy and panoramic exposure

  • Private access to Mesca Beach with natural lagoons and pools

  • Exclusive mix of chalets, villas, and cabanas

  • Blends home comfort with 5-star resort amenities
     

Available Unit Types:
Mesca’s varied elevations and thoughtful design accommodate a wide range of luxury lifestyles.

  • Mesca Hotel Residences

  • Mesca Cabanas

  • Mesca Chalets

  • Standalone & Twin Chalets

  • Mesca Edition Chalets

  • Mesca Edition Signature Villas

 

Location Highlights:
Ideally positioned on an idyllic peninsula in Soma Bay, Mesca offers a unique harmony of seclusion and connectivity.

  • Direct access to Mesca Beach and White Beach

  • Overlooking the Red Sea’s sapphire lagoon and reef

  • Near Soma Bay Marina, Jetty & beach club

  • 45 minutes from Hurghada International Airport

  • Surrounded by golf, wellness, and diving destinations
     

 

Facilities:
Mesca provides seamless access to Soma Bay’s full spectrum of world-class leisure and lifestyle experiences.

  • Mesca Beach with natural lagoons, cabanas, kids area, sunbeds

  • The Cascades Championship Golf Course by Gary Player

  • Cascades Spa & Thalasso – award-winning luxury spa

  • ORCA Dive Center with direct reef access

  • 7Bft Kite House – top-ranked global kitesurfing spot

  • Soma Bay Marina, Jetty, and Events Deck

  • Soma Splash, Soma Raceway, Jasmine Stable, and Sports Arena

  • Nearby luxury hotels: Kempinski, Sheraton, The Cascades, Robinson Club, The Breakers
     

Payment Options:
Sales offers a 10% down payment, followed by another 10% after 1 year. The remaining balance is spread over 27 equal quarterly installments across 7 years. Special discounts available for full cash payments.

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 69.0
Price per m², USD 8,376
Apartment price, USD 577,921
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Chalet
Area, m² 146.0
Price per m², USD 5,040
Apartment price, USD 735,893

Location on the map

Safaga, Egypt

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex IL BAYOU SAHL HASHEESH
Red Sea, Egypt
from
$170,131
Residential complex CALA SAHL HASHEESH
Red Sea, Egypt
from
$93,955
Apartment building EG-105 Arc of Soma is a luxury resort residence located at the tip of Somabay’s on Egypt’s
Safaga, Egypt
from
$260,788
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$50,417
Apartment building EG-104 With Direct access to private beach Majra Resort is a premium residential development
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$61,657
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building EG-110 Elevated beachfront haven in Soma Bay Mesca
Safaga, Egypt
from
$577,921
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$50,417
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 78 m²
2 real estate properties 2
We are proud to present to you our new resort project Storia Del Mare, one of the most luxurious projects in the center of Hurghada. The Storia Del Mare project was developed by Castello. The project has a pedestrian promenade on the seashore, rooms with sea views and panoramic views. …
Developer
Castello
Leave a request
Residential complex ONE 7 RESIDENCE HURGHADA
Residential complex ONE 7 RESIDENCE HURGHADA
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$104,229
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 135–163 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Welcome to ONE7 Residence, a new lifestyle destination along Hurghada’s vibrant Village Road at Kilometer 17—directly opposite the iconic Titanic Hotel. Perfectly positioned between Hurghada and Sahl Hasheesh, it offers seamless access to the city’s beaches, the Marina, and the International…
Developer
Buildix Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Buildix Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano
Residential complex IL BAYOU SAHL HASHEESH
Residential complex IL BAYOU SAHL HASHEESH
Red Sea, Egypt
from
$170,131
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 134–273 m²
6 real estate properties 6
IL Bayou by TLD Developments is a luxury gated community in Sahl Hasheesh offering villas, townhouses, and apartments designed for coastal elegance and everyday comfort. Set just 20 minutes from Hurghada International Airport and steps from the beach promenade, this private enclave is surrou…
Developer
Buildix Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Buildix Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Egypt
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
05.02.2025
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
03.05.2024
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
22.11.2023
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
17.10.2023
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
25.07.2023
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
15.06.2023
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
09.06.2023
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
Entrepreneurs who start businesses in Egypt will receive residence permits. Details
24.05.2023
Entrepreneurs who start businesses in Egypt will receive residence permits. Details
Show all publications