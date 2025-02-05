Apartment in a new building EG-110 Elevated beachfront haven in Soma Bay Mesca

About the Project:
Elevated beachfront haven in Soma Bay Mesca, your home opens directly onto the tranquil Red Sea, where turquoise waters meet white sands and mountain silhouettes.. Designed across natural elevations for unobstructed views, Mesca Residences and Mesca Edition offer contemporary chalets, villas, and signature amenities in one of Egypt’s most breathtaking coastal settings.
Key Points:
Direct beachfront location on Soma Bay’s most serene bay
Unobstructed sea and mountain views from every unit
Multi-level masterplan for privacy and panoramic exposure
Private access to Mesca Beach with natural lagoons and pools
Exclusive mix of chalets, villas, and cabanas
Blends home comfort with 5-star resort amenities
Available Unit Types:
Mesca’s varied elevations and thoughtful design accommodate a wide range of luxury lifestyles.
Mesca Hotel Residences
Mesca Cabanas
Mesca Chalets
Standalone & Twin Chalets
Mesca Edition Chalets
Mesca Edition Signature Villas
Location Highlights:
Ideally positioned on an idyllic peninsula in Soma Bay, Mesca offers a unique harmony of seclusion and connectivity.
Direct access to Mesca Beach and White Beach
Overlooking the Red Sea’s sapphire lagoon and reef
Near Soma Bay Marina, Jetty & beach club
45 minutes from Hurghada International Airport
Surrounded by golf, wellness, and diving destinations
Facilities:
Mesca provides seamless access to Soma Bay’s full spectrum of world-class leisure and lifestyle experiences.
Mesca Beach with natural lagoons, cabanas, kids area, sunbeds
The Cascades Championship Golf Course by Gary Player
Cascades Spa & Thalasso – award-winning luxury spa
ORCA Dive Center with direct reef access
7Bft Kite House – top-ranked global kitesurfing spot
Soma Bay Marina, Jetty, and Events Deck
Soma Splash, Soma Raceway, Jasmine Stable, and Sports Arena
Nearby luxury hotels: Kempinski, Sheraton, The Cascades, Robinson Club, The Breakers
Payment Options:
Sales offers a 10% down payment, followed by another 10% after 1 year. The remaining balance is spread over 27 equal quarterly installments across 7 years. Special discounts available for full cash payments.
About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.