Apartment in a new building EG-110 Elevated beachfront haven in Soma Bay Mesca

About the Project:

Elevated beachfront haven in Soma Bay Mesca, your home opens directly onto the tranquil Red Sea, where turquoise waters meet white sands and mountain silhouettes.. Designed across natural elevations for unobstructed views, Mesca Residences and Mesca Edition offer contemporary chalets, villas, and signature amenities in one of Egypt’s most breathtaking coastal settings.

Key Points:

Direct beachfront location on Soma Bay’s most serene bay

Unobstructed sea and mountain views from every unit

Multi-level masterplan for privacy and panoramic exposure

Private access to Mesca Beach with natural lagoons and pools

Exclusive mix of chalets, villas, and cabanas

Blends home comfort with 5-star resort amenities



Available Unit Types:

Mesca’s varied elevations and thoughtful design accommodate a wide range of luxury lifestyles.

Mesca Hotel Residences

Mesca Cabanas

Mesca Chalets

Standalone & Twin Chalets

Mesca Edition Chalets

Mesca Edition Signature Villas

Location Highlights:

Ideally positioned on an idyllic peninsula in Soma Bay, Mesca offers a unique harmony of seclusion and connectivity.

Direct access to Mesca Beach and White Beach

Overlooking the Red Sea’s sapphire lagoon and reef

Near Soma Bay Marina, Jetty & beach club

45 minutes from Hurghada International Airport

Surrounded by golf, wellness, and diving destinations



Facilities:

Mesca provides seamless access to Soma Bay’s full spectrum of world-class leisure and lifestyle experiences.

Mesca Beach with natural lagoons, cabanas, kids area, sunbeds

The Cascades Championship Golf Course by Gary Player

Cascades Spa & Thalasso – award-winning luxury spa

ORCA Dive Center with direct reef access

7Bft Kite House – top-ranked global kitesurfing spot

Soma Bay Marina, Jetty, and Events Deck

Soma Splash, Soma Raceway, Jasmine Stable, and Sports Arena

Nearby luxury hotels: Kempinski, Sheraton, The Cascades, Robinson Club, The Breakers



Payment Options:

Sales offers a 10% down payment, followed by another 10% after 1 year. The remaining balance is spread over 27 equal quarterly installments across 7 years. Special discounts available for full cash payments.

About Us:

