Apartment in a new building EG-107 Set beside the lively White Beach and immersed in panoramic bay views Blanca Residences

About the Project:

Set beside the lively White Beach and immersed in panoramic bay views Blanca Residences at Soma Bay offers a secluded yet vibrant living experience at the heart of a sun-kissed peninsula., Blanca invites nature into every corner of your home. this community perfectly blends tranquility and activity in one of Egypt’s most scenic seaside destinations.

Key Points:

Prime beachfront location next to White Beach in Soma Bay

Panoramic Red Sea and mountain views from every unit

Quiet and private setting within the heart of Soma Bay

Direct access to Somabay’s full suite of 5-star resort amenities

Surrounded by 10 million m² of landscapes, golf greens, and turquoise waters

Apartment Types:

Blanca Residences features a refined selection of units designed for coastal luxury living with direct access to Soma Bay’s vibrant amenities.

2-bedroom Apartment

3-bedroom Chalet

2-bedroom Grand Cabana





Location Highlights:

Positioned in the heart of Soma Bay, Blanca Residences offers immediate access to both natural beauty and top-tier leisure facilities.

Adjacent to White Beach, with full beach club access

Overlooking the Red Sea and surrounding mountain peaks

10 million m² resort peninsula with golf and water activities

Short walk to Soma Bay Marina and Jetty



Facilities:

Life at Blanca grants privileged access to Somabay’s world-class leisure, wellness, and sporting amenities.

The Cascades Championship Golf Course

Cascades Spa & Thalasso – award-winning wellness destination

ORCA Dive Center & colorful house reef

7Bft Kite House – top 3 global kitesurfing spot

Soma Bay Marina & Jetty

Soma Splash & Soma Raceway

Jasmine Horse Stable, Tennis Courts, and Soma Sports Arena



Payment Options:

10% down payment with delivery in 2028. Fully finished units, balance payable over 3 years. Cash and installment options available.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.