Apartment in a new building EG-107 Set beside the lively White Beach and immersed in panoramic bay views Blanca Residences

About the Project:
Set beside the lively White Beach and immersed in panoramic bay views Blanca Residences at Soma Bay offers a secluded yet vibrant living experience at the heart of a sun-kissed peninsula., Blanca invites nature into every corner of your home. this community perfectly blends tranquility and activity in one of Egypt’s most scenic seaside destinations.
Key Points:
Prime beachfront location next to White Beach in Soma Bay
Panoramic Red Sea and mountain views from every unit
Quiet and private setting within the heart of Soma Bay
Direct access to Somabay’s full suite of 5-star resort amenities
Surrounded by 10 million m² of landscapes, golf greens, and turquoise waters
Apartment Types:
Blanca Residences features a refined selection of units designed for coastal luxury living with direct access to Soma Bay’s vibrant amenities.
2-bedroom Apartment
3-bedroom Chalet
2-bedroom Grand Cabana
Location Highlights:
Positioned in the heart of Soma Bay, Blanca Residences offers immediate access to both natural beauty and top-tier leisure facilities.
Adjacent to White Beach, with full beach club access
Overlooking the Red Sea and surrounding mountain peaks
10 million m² resort peninsula with golf and water activities
Short walk to Soma Bay Marina and Jetty
Facilities:
Life at Blanca grants privileged access to Somabay’s world-class leisure, wellness, and sporting amenities.
The Cascades Championship Golf Course
Cascades Spa & Thalasso – award-winning wellness destination
ORCA Dive Center & colorful house reef
7Bft Kite House – top 3 global kitesurfing spot
Soma Bay Marina & Jetty
Soma Splash & Soma Raceway
Jasmine Horse Stable, Tennis Courts, and Soma Sports Arena
Payment Options:
10% down payment with delivery in 2028. Fully finished units, balance payable over 3 years. Cash and installment options available.
About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.