  Apartment in a new building EG-107 Set beside the lively White Beach and immersed in panoramic bay views Blanca Residences

Apartment in a new building EG-107 Set beside the lively White Beach and immersed in panoramic bay views Blanca Residences

Safaga, Egypt
$374,788
ID: 27081
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • City
    Safaga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
Set beside the lively White Beach and immersed in panoramic bay views Blanca Residences at Soma Bay offers a secluded yet vibrant living experience at the heart of a sun-kissed peninsula., Blanca invites nature into every corner of your home. this community perfectly blends tranquility and activity in one of Egypt’s most scenic seaside destinations.

Key Points:

  • Prime beachfront location next to White Beach in Soma Bay

  • Panoramic Red Sea and mountain views from every unit

  • Quiet and private setting within the heart of Soma Bay

  • Direct access to Somabay’s full suite of 5-star resort amenities

  • Surrounded by 10 million m² of landscapes, golf greens, and turquoise waters

 

Apartment Types:
Blanca Residences features a refined selection of units designed for coastal luxury living with direct access to Soma Bay’s vibrant amenities.

  • 2-bedroom  Apartment 

  • 3-bedroom Chalet

  • 2-bedroom Grand Cabana


 

Location Highlights:
Positioned in the heart of Soma Bay, Blanca Residences offers immediate access to both natural beauty and top-tier leisure facilities.

  • Adjacent to White Beach, with full beach club access

  • Overlooking the Red Sea and surrounding mountain peaks

  • 10 million m² resort peninsula with golf and water activities

  • Short walk to Soma Bay Marina and Jetty
     

Facilities:
Life at Blanca grants privileged access to Somabay’s world-class leisure, wellness, and sporting amenities.

  • The Cascades Championship Golf Course

  • Cascades Spa & Thalasso – award-winning wellness destination

  • ORCA Dive Center & colorful house reef

  • 7Bft Kite House – top 3 global kitesurfing spot

  • Soma Bay Marina & Jetty

  • Soma Splash & Soma Raceway

  • Jasmine Horse Stable, Tennis Courts, and Soma Sports Arena
     

Payment Options:
10% down payment with delivery in 2028. Fully finished units, balance payable over 3 years. Cash and installment options available.

 

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 119.0
Price per m², USD 3,149
Apartment price, USD 374,788
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 134.0 – 138.0
Price per m², USD 2,840 – 8,646
Apartment price, USD 380,611 – 1,19M

Location on the map

Safaga, Egypt

