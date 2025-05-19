On the platform

Buildix Real Estate is a premium real estate brand operating under Shark Group — a leading holding company with active investments in real estate, tourism, transportation, and project management across Egypt.

We specialize in luxury beachfront properties, investment-ready residences, and exclusive project marketing across Sahl Hasheesh, El Gouna, Hurghada, and Soma Bay.

Backed by the multidisciplinary strength of Shark Group, we provide end-to-end services — from property acquisition and legal facilitation to architectural design, digital marketing, and resale strategy.