Egypt, Hurghada
Developer
2 months
English
buildixrealestate.com
About the developer

Buildix Real Estate is a premium real estate brand operating under Shark Group — a leading holding company with active investments in real estate, tourism, transportation, and project management across Egypt.

We specialize in luxury beachfront properties, investment-ready residences, and exclusive project marketing across Sahl Hasheesh, El Gouna, Hurghada, and Soma Bay.

Backed by the multidisciplinary strength of Shark Group, we provide end-to-end services — from property acquisition and legal facilitation to architectural design, digital marketing, and resale strategy.

Services

For Buyers

  • Full legal and purchase support
  • Turnkey furnishing solutions
  • Flexible payment plans with top developers
  • VIP property tours and multilingual specialists

For Investors

  • Early access to exclusive, off-market projects
  • Comprehensive ROI projections
  • Strategic resale & exit planning
  • Tax guidance and residency support

For Ambassadors & Affiliates

  • Professional marketing support & affiliate training
  • Transparent commission structure with high payouts
  • VIP service for your referred clients
Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 15:07
(UTC+3:00, Africa/Cairo)
Monday
10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
10:00 - 18:00
Thursday
10:00 - 18:00
Friday
Day off
Saturday
10:00 - 18:00
Sunday
10:00 - 18:00
