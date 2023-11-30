Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Egypt

1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/43
Balkan Beach Resort is a new development in Al-Ahyaa, Hurghada, that offers spacious and mod…
€35,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/5
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total …
€49,768
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/4
We welcome you to our new inspiring project, La Bella Resort. Situated in one of the best lo…
€30,500
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Safaga, Egypt
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Safaga, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 5
€75,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/7
Studio for sale in a new residential complex Arabiya area, 2nd line from the sea; Area…
€59,240
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Hurghada, Egypt
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/5
€120,000
1 room apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Area 97 m²
Квартира с 1 спальней в комплексе Florenza Khamsin Resort. Квартира расположена на 2 этаж…
€36,343
2 room apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Меблированая квартира с 2-мя спальнями на продажу в районе отеля Бейрут Дом расположен в …
€24,078
1 room apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Chalet is available for sale in Stella Di Mare. Ground floor Total size: 68 m2 1 be…
€54,515
Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
€31,801
1 room apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/5
Pool view 1 bedroom apartment for sale in Aqua Palms Resort.   5th floor with pool vie…
€23,000
2 room apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious 2 beds/2 bath apartment for sale in Aqua Palms Resort.   1st floor with stree…
€35,000
1 room apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
Furnished 1 bedroom apartment for sale in Aqua Palms Resort.   5th floor with pool vie…
€25,000
2 room apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/5
Pool view 2 bedroom apartment for sale in Aqua Palms Resort.   4th floor with pool vie…
€25,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/6
Welcome to your dream home by the sea Balkan Beach Resort is a new development in Al-Ahya…
€23,200
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Biscay, a luxurious gated community in Soma Bay on the Red Sea, offers a unique combination …
€21,780
1 room apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Меблированая квартира в Арабии   3-й этаж (без лифта) Общая площадь: 54 м2 Гости…
€14,537
2 room apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
  Квартира с 2-й спальнями с панорамным видом в жилом комплексе Ocean Breeze – Сахл Хашиш…
€170,000
1 room apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Меблированая студия расположена на 5-м этаже жилого комплекса на севере Хургады. Общая площ…
€25,000
2 room apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
2 bedroom apartment with private roof terrace in Veranda Sahl Hasheesh EUR68,050   BUA…
€68,050
Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Area 46 m²
Studio for sale in Sun Gate – Sahl Hasheesh. Studio is located on the 3rd floor. BUA: …
€45,000
2 room apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Ground floor apartment with direct access to the pool in El Kawther. Apartment is located…
€72,687
1 room apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/5
Stylish sea view apartment for sale in Juliana Beach Resort.   1st floor with side sea…
€75,000
2 room apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Квартира с 2-мя спальнями в районе Интерконтиненталь. Квартира расположена на 1-м этаже с…
€47,247
2 room apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
2 bedroom apartment for sale in Makadi. Ground floor BUA: 70 m2 Layout: living room…
€55,000
1 room apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment for sale in Selena Bay.   Apartment is located on …
€60,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Hurghada, Egypt
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 4/4
3 bedroom apartment for sale El Kawther area (Hurghada) Total area - 115 m/sq. Pric…
€56,060
Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Area 115 m²
Apartment with private terrace for sale in Azzurra – Sahl Hashees Ground floor with priva…
€118,116
Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Area 45 m²
Sea view studio in a new beachfront resort.   Storia del Mare is a new beachfront reso…
€47,000
Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Area 63 m²
Апартаменты расположены в Макади Хайтс - зелёном малоэтажном комплексе с собственной инфраст…
€30,000
