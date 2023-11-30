UAE
Apartments for sale in Egypt
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Hurghada, Egypt
1
1
41 m²
2/43
Balkan Beach Resort is a new development in Al-Ahyaa, Hurghada, that offers spacious and mod…
€35,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Hurghada, Egypt
2
1
64 m²
3/5
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total …
€49,768
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Hurghada, Egypt
1
1
46 m²
1/4
We welcome you to our new inspiring project, La Bella Resort. Situated in one of the best lo…
€30,500
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Safaga, Egypt
3
1
120 m²
5
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Hurghada, Egypt
1
1
72 m²
3/7
Studio for sale in a new residential complex Arabiya area, 2nd line from the sea; Area…
€59,240
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Hurghada, Egypt
3
2
117 m²
2/5
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1
97 m²
Квартира с 1 спальней в комплексе Florenza Khamsin Resort. Квартира расположена на 2 этаж…
€36,343
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2
70 m²
Меблированая квартира с 2-мя спальнями на продажу в районе отеля Бейрут Дом расположен в …
€24,078
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1
68 m²
Chalet is available for sale in Stella Di Mare. Ground floor Total size: 68 m2 1 be…
€54,515
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
€31,801
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2
1
52 m²
5/5
Pool view 1 bedroom apartment for sale in Aqua Palms Resort. 5th floor with pool vie…
€23,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
3
2
114 m²
1/5
Spacious 2 beds/2 bath apartment for sale in Aqua Palms Resort. 1st floor with stree…
€35,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2
1
51 m²
5/5
Furnished 1 bedroom apartment for sale in Aqua Palms Resort. 5th floor with pool vie…
€25,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
3
1
68 m²
4/5
Pool view 2 bedroom apartment for sale in Aqua Palms Resort. 4th floor with pool vie…
€25,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view
Hurghada, Egypt
1
1
40 m²
3/6
Welcome to your dream home by the sea Balkan Beach Resort is a new development in Al-Ahya…
€23,200
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Hurghada, Egypt
2
1
57 m²
2/5
Biscay, a luxurious gated community in Soma Bay on the Red Sea, offers a unique combination …
€21,780
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1
54 m²
Меблированая квартира в Арабии 3-й этаж (без лифта) Общая площадь: 54 м2 Гости…
€14,537
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2
107 m²
Квартира с 2-й спальнями с панорамным видом в жилом комплексе Ocean Breeze – Сахл Хашиш…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1
35 m²
Меблированая студия расположена на 5-м этаже жилого комплекса на севере Хургады. Общая площ…
€25,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2
98 m²
2 bedroom apartment with private roof terrace in Veranda Sahl Hasheesh EUR68,050 BUA…
€68,050
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
46 m²
Studio for sale in Sun Gate – Sahl Hasheesh. Studio is located on the 3rd floor. BUA: …
€45,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2
80 m²
Ground floor apartment with direct access to the pool in El Kawther. Apartment is located…
€72,687
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2
1
62 m²
2/5
Stylish sea view apartment for sale in Juliana Beach Resort. 1st floor with side sea…
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2
90 m²
Квартира с 2-мя спальнями в районе Интерконтиненталь. Квартира расположена на 1-м этаже с…
€47,247
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2
70 m²
2 bedroom apartment for sale in Makadi. Ground floor BUA: 70 m2 Layout: living room…
€55,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1
64 m²
Fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment for sale in Selena Bay. Apartment is located on …
€60,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Hurghada, Egypt
4
1
115 m²
4/4
3 bedroom apartment for sale El Kawther area (Hurghada) Total area - 115 m/sq. Pric…
€56,060
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
115 m²
Apartment with private terrace for sale in Azzurra – Sahl Hashees Ground floor with priva…
€118,116
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
45 m²
Sea view studio in a new beachfront resort. Storia del Mare is a new beachfront reso…
€47,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
63 m²
Апартаменты расположены в Макади Хайтс - зелёном малоэтажном комплексе с собственной инфраст…
€30,000
Recommend
Leave a request
