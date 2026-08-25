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New buildings for sale in Red Sea, Egypt

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Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Show all Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$50 417
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
1 real estate property 1
We are proud to present to you our new resort project Storia Del Mare, one of the most luxurious projects in the center of Hurghada. The Storia Del Mare project was developed by Castello. The project has a pedestrian promenade on the seashore, rooms with sea views and panoramic views. …
Developer
Castello
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Residential complex Veranda Sahl Hasheesh
Residential complex Veranda Sahl Hasheesh
Residential complex Veranda Sahl Hasheesh
Residential complex Veranda Sahl Hasheesh
Residential complex Veranda Sahl Hasheesh
Show all Residential complex Veranda Sahl Hasheesh
Residential complex Veranda Sahl Hasheesh
Red Sea, Egypt
from
$114 460
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Veranda Sahl Hasheesh is a residential resort development located in Sahl Hasheesh on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, offering a selection of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, penthouses and villas The current release includes different residential zones and unit configurations, inc…
Agency
Forsa Real Estate
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Agency
Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
Residential complex Lavanda Beach Resort
Residential complex Lavanda Beach Resort
Residential complex Lavanda Beach Resort
Residential complex Lavanda Beach Resort
Residential complex Lavanda Beach Resort
Show all Residential complex Lavanda Beach Resort
Residential complex Lavanda Beach Resort
Gamsha, Egypt
from
$63 414
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Lavanda Beach Resort is a coastal residential development located in Al Ahyaa, one of Hurghada’s rapidly growing residential and tourism areas on the Red Sea. The resort enjoys a strategic location approximately 15 km north of Hurghada city centre and around 20 km from Hurghada Internatio…
Agency
Forsa Real Estate
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Agency
Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
IresIres
Residential complex Marvento Beach Resort
Residential complex Marvento Beach Resort
Residential complex Marvento Beach Resort
Residential complex Marvento Beach Resort
Residential complex Marvento Beach Resort
Show all Residential complex Marvento Beach Resort
Residential complex Marvento Beach Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$57 041
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
Marvento Beach Resort is a contemporary beachfront development by Emperor Developments, strategically located in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada, just minutes from El Gouna. Spanning approximately 30,000 m², the resort has been carefully designed with only 20% dedicated to buildings and around 80% all…
Agency
Forsa Real Estate
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Agency
Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
Residential complex Mark Resort
Residential complex Mark Resort
Residential complex Mark Resort
Residential complex Mark Resort
Residential complex Mark Resort
Show all Residential complex Mark Resort
Residential complex Mark Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$38 946
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Mark Resort is a contemporary residential resort located in the heart of Al Kawther, Hurghada, directly on Airport Road, offering a combination of modern design, resort-style facilities and a prime central location. Spread across approximately 7,500 m², the development offers a diverse co…
Agency
Forsa Real Estate
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Agency
Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
Apartment building Cala
Apartment building Cala
Apartment building Cala
Apartment building Cala
Apartment building Cala
Show all Apartment building Cala
Apartment building Cala
Red Sea, Egypt
from
$136 045
Finishing options Finished
Area 103–150 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Experience the ultimate coastal lifestyle in this stunning penthouse located in the heart of Cala, Sahl Hasheesh. Perfectly blending modern elegance with seaside charm, this property offers an exclusive retreat just steps away from Egypt’s most pristine beaches. ✨ Property Highlights: …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
103.0
166 070
Apartment 2 rooms
112.0 – 121.7
164 421 – 201 255
Apartment 3 rooms
150.0
236 158
Developer
Capital Link Developments
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Residential complex Athena Resort
Residential complex Athena Resort
Residential complex Athena Resort
Residential complex Athena Resort
Residential complex Athena Resort
Residential complex Athena Resort
Residential complex Athena Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$62 533
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 6
Area 34–56 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Athena Resort is a premium residential and holiday development in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada, inspired by timeless Greek architecture and designed for modern Red Sea living. Developed by Al Arabia Development, the project spans approximately 15,000 sqm, with only 20% dedicated to buildings and 80…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.0 – 56.0
91 251 – 117 623
Studio apartment
34.0 – 49.0
67 213 – 102 920
Agency
Forsa Real Estate
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Agency
Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Show all Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$33 165
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 40–62 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Platinum Resort An integrated complex of residential and commercial spaces providing everything you need to get away and enjoy your retreat, all year round. Minutes away from Downtown, with amenities that ensure you will never need to interrupt your time, designed by professional architec…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
40.0 – 62.0
25 415 – 27 072
Apartment 2 rooms
55.0
51 344
Agency
Hurghadians Property
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Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Show all Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$32 022
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 5
Area 46–128 m²
10 real estate properties 10
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total and the units start from 30m2 to 160m2. Situated in the heart of hurghada right on the promenade in Mamsha will lie a number of one-, two- and three-bedroom units overlooking the Red Sea. With ever…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.0 – 64.0
37 376 – 71 497
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0 – 93.0
77 629 – 86 350
Apartment 3 rooms
128.0
120 891 – 121 066
Agency
Hurghadians Property
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Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Show all Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Dreams can become a reality with Castello.Our Storia Del Mare project is located on the first coastline with a private beach, security of the facility 24 hours.Video surveillance, spa salons, gym, restaurants, parking and more.We have a compilation of 95% of apartments with sea views.5% only…
Developer
Castello
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