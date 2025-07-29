  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in South Sinai

Sharm El Sheikh
Ras Umm Sid
Apartment building EG-121 Golftown Marina Edition is a unique residential enclave located near Somabay’s
Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
from
$502,324
Area 137 m²
1 real estate property 1
About the Project: Golftown Marina Edition is a unique residential enclave located near Somabay’s vibrant marina, seamlessly blending panoramic lagoon views, outdoor leisure, and direct access to the destination’s world-class golf course.  Key Points: Prime location near the Som…
Agency
DevoDirect
Apartment building EG-123 Overlooking Tiran Island and the crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea
Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
from
$164,466
The year of construction 2025
Area 120–180 m²
2 real estate properties 2
About the Project: Sunny Beach Resort is a luxury residential community on the beach overlooking Tiran Island and the Red Sea, nestled in the prestigious Al Montazah district of Sharm El Sheikh. Spread across 40,000 m² of lush landscaping, the resort offers serene pools, open spaces, and …
Agency
DevoDirect
Apartment building EG-122 Located in Al Montazah, Sharm El Sheikh
Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
from
$704,852
Area 300 m²
1 real estate property 1
Located in Al Montazah, Sharm El Sheikh, Royal Sunny Beach is a luxury coastal development spanning 100,000 m². It offers standalone villas with direct sea views, upscale amenities, and a premium resort lifestyle near top attractions. Key Points: 4.9 km seafront development …
Agency
DevoDirect
