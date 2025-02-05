  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ONE 7 RESIDENCE HURGHADA

Red Sea, Egypt
from
$105,784
;
30
ID: 26598
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship

About the complex

Welcome to ONE7 Residence, a new place to live, located along Village Road 17km across from the famous Titanic Hotel. The hotel is ideally located between Hurghada and Sahl Hashish, with easy access to the city’s beaches, marina and international airport.

This carefully designed residential complex is a modern combination of apartments and private villas with spacious layouts, elegant finishes and bright interiors - an ideal place for permanent residence, relaxation or investment.

In addition to residences, ONE7 offers guests an elaborate holiday resort: a smooth sandy lagoon, a running river, heated pools and private pools, waterfalls, hiking trails and lush landscaped areas. Residents enjoy exclusive access to the gym, dance studio, sports field, playroom, children's area, club, cafe, pool bar and on-site nanny services.

A dynamic commercial center complements the concept: a shopping center, restaurants, waiting rooms and an apart-hotel - all supported by round-the-clock security, golf carts, elevators, emergency services and a reliable water supply system.

The ONE7 Residence is more than just a home, it is the epitome of luxury coastal life in one of Hurghada’s most strategically important and fastest growing areas.

Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 85.0
Price per m², USD 1,245
Apartment price, USD 105,512
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 159.0
Price per m², USD 1,157
Apartment price, USD 183,368
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 260.0
Price per m², USD 951
Apartment price, USD 246,355

Location on the map

Red Sea, Egypt

