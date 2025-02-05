Residential complex ONE 7 RESIDENCE HURGHADA

Welcome to ONE7 Residence, a new place to live, located along Village Road 17km across from the famous Titanic Hotel. The hotel is ideally located between Hurghada and Sahl Hashish, with easy access to the city’s beaches, marina and international airport.

This carefully designed residential complex is a modern combination of apartments and private villas with spacious layouts, elegant finishes and bright interiors - an ideal place for permanent residence, relaxation or investment.

In addition to residences, ONE7 offers guests an elaborate holiday resort: a smooth sandy lagoon, a running river, heated pools and private pools, waterfalls, hiking trails and lush landscaped areas. Residents enjoy exclusive access to the gym, dance studio, sports field, playroom, children's area, club, cafe, pool bar and on-site nanny services.

A dynamic commercial center complements the concept: a shopping center, restaurants, waiting rooms and an apart-hotel - all supported by round-the-clock security, golf carts, elevators, emergency services and a reliable water supply system.

The ONE7 Residence is more than just a home, it is the epitome of luxury coastal life in one of Hurghada’s most strategically important and fastest growing areas.