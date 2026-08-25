Houses for sale in Egypt

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Houses in Egypt

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Hurghada
7
Red Sea
11
Matruh
5
El Alamein
5
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16 properties total found
House in Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
$137 157
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Chalet 3 bedrooms in El Alamein, Egypt
Chalet 3 bedrooms
El Alamein, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
Double-sided ground-floor chalet with sea view Private entrance on both sides Building…
$252 000
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Villa in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$731 460
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
DD CO DEDD CO DE
House in Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
Experience the ultimate in comfort in this spacious 2-bedroom detached home in Hurghada, Egy…
$40 531
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
$61 375
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury in this stunning 5-storey detached house in Hu…
$51 185
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
TekceTekce
House in Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Hurghada, Egypt's premier destination. This stun…
$56 280
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Al Ahia', Egypt
House
Al Ahia', Egypt
$63 691
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Red Sea, Egypt
House
Red Sea, Egypt
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Hurghada, Egypt, at this stunning new detached h…
$91 484
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Castle 8 bedrooms in El Alamein, Egypt
Castle 8 bedrooms
El Alamein, Egypt
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Marina Gate 1 District 7 Villa 10 Al Jawhara directly on the sea and behind the lake and to …
$1,03M
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5 bedroom house in El Alamein, Egypt
5 bedroom house
El Alamein, Egypt
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in Marina 7  5 bedrooms  4 bathrooms  First sandy beach  Second r…
$630 000
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4 bedroom house in El Alamein, Egypt
4 bedroom house
El Alamein, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa For Sale In Marina North Coast Egypt 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Island 4 Marina 5
$500 000
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in El Alamein, Egypt
Duplex 5 bedrooms
El Alamein, Egypt
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
5 bedrooms 4 bathrooms and a big garden in Marina North Coast Egypt.
$597 057
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 6 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$955 072
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 3
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$317 296
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Floor 2
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$407 498
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Property types in Egypt

villas

Properties features in Egypt

with Sea view
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