Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Residential
  4. Chalet

Chalets for sale in Egypt

Red Sea
4
Safaga
4
Chalet Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Safaga, Egypt
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Safaga, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
About the Project: Reef Town is a contemporary coastal development in Soma Bay, blending mi…
$399,755
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Marsa Matruh, Egypt
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Marsa Matruh, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
About the Project: Located on the shores of Ras El Hekma, Jamila North Coast by New Jersey …
$338,688
Leave a request
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Marsa Matruh, Egypt
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Marsa Matruh, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
About the Project: Located on the shores of Ras El Hekma, Jamila North Coast by New Jersey …
$145,480
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Safaga, Egypt
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Safaga, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
About the Project: Perched on Soma Bay’s eastern cliffs, Soma Coves is a luxury coastal ret…
$562,054
Leave a request
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Safaga, Egypt
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Safaga, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
About the Project: Elevated beachfront haven in Soma Bay Mesca, your home opens directly on…
$729,784
Leave a request
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Safaga, Egypt
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Safaga, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
About the Project: Golftown Marina Edition is a unique residential enclave located near Som…
$495,201
Leave a request

Properties features in Egypt

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go