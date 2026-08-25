Studios for Sale in Egypt

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Studio apartments in Egypt

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Hurghada
11
Red Sea
18
Gamsha
6
Matruh
3
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21 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/6
Investment studio with access to a private beach. The studio is suitable for short-term ren…
$44 416
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Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano
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1 room studio apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/6
This Studio apartment is located on the first floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada. …
$102 157
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Agency
Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
1 room studio apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 6
This studio apartment is located on the ground floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada.…
$66 715
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Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
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1 room studio apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 6
This studio apartment is located on the ground floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada.…
$77 139
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Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
$43 124
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1 room studio apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 6
This studio apartment is located on the ground floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada.…
$84 668
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Agency
Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
1 room studio apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 6
This studio apartment is located on the ground floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada.…
$70 885
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Agency
Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
1 room studio apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 6
This studio apartment is located on the ground floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada.…
$80 730
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Agency
Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Red Sea, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/3
At Cala Sahl Hasheesh, sophistication meets seaside serenity across 92,000 square meters of …
$77 224
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
Affordable Real Estate in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan La Bella Resor…
$32 025
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
La Bella Palace A new secure compound has a large swimming pool. There are a variety of 1 …
$22 356
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
Welcome to La Vista Magawish Resort La Vista Magawish Resort is a luxury residential proj…
Price on request
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/43
Balkan Beach Resort is a new development in Al-Ahyaa, Hurghada, that offers spacious and mod…
$37 323
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/6
Ever heard of TURTLE BEACH RESORT?  No? Then it's time!   Fantastic project in an idyl…
$38 641
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in El Alamein, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
El Alamein, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Studio for sale in Marina 5 65 square meters Ground floor 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom Price…
Price on request
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in El Alamein, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
El Alamein, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, a nice ground floor chalet with a garden in Marina 1 in the second district, a bea…
$102 700
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Porto Golf Marina, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Porto Golf Marina, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/9
Chalet 40 m VIP buildings, required 1,600,000, appliances 2 screens, 2 air conditioners, equ…
$33 000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/6
Welcome to your dream home by the sea Balkan Beach Resort is a new development in Al-Ahya…
$25 291
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Welcoming you all to our new and inspiring project “Majra” ! Majra is Located at Al ahyaa a…
$47 721
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Welcome to La Vista Magawish Resort La Vista Magawish Resort is a luxury residential proj…
$32 402
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/4
We welcome you to our new inspiring project, La Bella Resort. Situated in one of the best lo…
$30 187
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Properties features in Egypt

with Garage
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with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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