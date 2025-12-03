  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Egypt

Hurghada
4
Red Sea
5
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Show all Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$50,417
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 78 m²
2 real estate properties 2
We are proud to present to you our new resort project Storia Del Mare, one of the most luxurious projects in the center of Hurghada. The Storia Del Mare project was developed by Castello. The project has a pedestrian promenade on the seashore, rooms with sea views and panoramic views. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
78.0
90,968
Developer
Castello
Leave a request
Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Show all Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$32,022
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 5
Area 46–128 m²
10 real estate properties 10
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total and the units start from 30m2 to 160m2. Situated in the heart of hurghada right on the promenade in Mamsha will lie a number of one-, two- and three-bedroom units overlooking the Red Sea. With ever…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.0 – 64.0
37,254 – 71,263
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0 – 93.0
77,375 – 86,068
Apartment 3 rooms
128.0
120,496 – 120,670
Agency
Hurghadians Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Show all Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Developer
Castello
Leave a request
John TaylorJohn Taylor
Apartment building Cala
Apartment building Cala
Apartment building Cala
Apartment building Cala
Apartment building Cala
Show all Apartment building Cala
Apartment building Cala
Red Sea, Egypt
from
$136,045
Finishing options Finished
Area 103–150 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Experience the ultimate coastal lifestyle in this stunning penthouse located in the heart of Cala, Sahl Hasheesh. Perfectly blending modern elegance with seaside charm, this property offers an exclusive retreat just steps away from Egypt’s most pristine beaches. ✨ Property Highlights: …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
103.0
166,070
Apartment 2 rooms
112.0 – 121.7
164,421 – 201,255
Apartment 3 rooms
150.0
236,158
Developer
Capital Link Developments
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Capital Link Developments
Languages
English
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Show all Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$33,165
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 40–62 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Platinum Resort An integrated complex of residential and commercial spaces providing everything you need to get away and enjoy your retreat, all year round. Minutes away from Downtown, with amenities that ensure you will never need to interrupt your time, designed by professional architec…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
40.0 – 62.0
25,332 – 60,480
Apartment 2 rooms
55.0
51,176
Agency
Hurghadians Property
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go