Studios for Sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

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Studios in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Studio apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale: a modern studio under construction in the prestigious area of Ayios Tikhonas. With…
$534,382
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Studio apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 51 m²
Brand-new, peaceful gated community in Limassol, crafted for those who value serenity, yet d…
$366,344
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