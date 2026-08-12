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Hotels for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
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9 properties total found
Hotel 2 000 m² in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Hotel 2 000 m²
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Situated in one of the most picturesque and historic areas of Paphos, Cyprus, our hotel apar…
$4,43M
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Hotel in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 35
The retirement-Nursing home based in Paphos, Cyprus. The Nursing home is providing its serv…
$1,72M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 1 425 m² in Polis, Cyprus
Hotel 1 425 m²
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 57
Area 1 425 m²
Hotel for Sale in Polis Chrysochous, Paphos. An exceptional investment opportunity in the he…
$3,49M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 2 790 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel 2 790 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 45
Area 2 790 m²
Hotel Apartment Complex for Sale – Tombs of the Kings, Paphos. Excellent investment o…
$10,36M
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Hotel in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 105
$21,53M
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Hotel 11 500 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel 11 500 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 250
Area 11 500 m²
$75,32M
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Hotel in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 127
$14,22M
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Hotel 15 000 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel 15 000 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 320
Area 15 000 m²
$340,37M
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Hotel in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
$97,25M
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