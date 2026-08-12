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Сommercial property for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
104
Peyia
5
Polis
3
Yeroskipou
13
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172 properties total found
Other 284 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Other 284 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
Presenting an exceptional, fully tenanted multi-unit residential asset located in the highly…
$1,10M
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Other 216 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Other 216 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 216 m²
An exceptional, high-yield investment opportunity in the heart of Geroskipou. This modern re…
$726,476
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Office 79 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office 79 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is an excellent office in the planning stage in the developing Geroskipou area. Thi…
$408,002
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TekceTekce
Shop 34 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 34 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 5
This project is a modern development in the center of Paphos, offering spacious serviced apa…
$604,138
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Warehouse 1 615 m² in Trimithousa, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 615 m²
Trimithousa, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 615 m²
An industrial unit in Tremithousa. The unit consists of a ground floor, a mezzanine and a fi…
$1,11M
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Office 698 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 698 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 698 m²
Premium Commercial Property in Paphos – A Rare Investment & Business Opportunity. Position y…
$3,98M
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Shop 300 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 300 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
Discover an exceptional business opportunity in one of Pafos’ most vibrant commercial hubs. …
$1,42M
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Investment in Polis, Cyprus
Investment
Polis, Cyprus
This is a project proposal with secured building permission for the construction of 43 super…
$1,59M
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Shop 72 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Shop 72 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 72 m²
Lovely position in Geroskipou to own your shop. External features include gardens, large …
$114,080
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Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 2
Office 102 is located on the 1st floor and features an open plan layout including an office …
$131,299
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 298 m² in Polis, Cyprus
Shop 298 m²
Polis, Cyprus
Area 298 m²
A shop on the ground floor of α mixed use building in Polis Chrysohous, Paphos.It comprises …
$404,309
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Commercial property 606 m² in Mesogi, Cyprus
Commercial property 606 m²
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 606 m²
Commercial building with mezzanine floor located in the most popular industrial area of Paph…
$1,74M
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Shop 137 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 137 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 137 m²
Three unified retail units in a building in Agios Theodoros quarter, Paphos Municipality. Th…
$362,981
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Office 64 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office 64 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 64 m²
A contemporary mixed-use development in Geroskipou area, Paphos.  It consists of 2 shops (13…
$322,337
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Investment 699 m² in Chloraka, Cyprus
Investment 699 m²
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 21
Bathrooms count 15
Area 699 m²
3 Seafront villas, one 9 bedroom villa, two 6 bedroom villas.  In a spectacular location dir…
$4,72M
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Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 2/5
Modern Class-A Office & Retail Spaces in the Heart of Paphos Discover a premium commercial …
$1,48M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Restaurant in Tsada, Cyprus
Restaurant
Tsada, Cyprus
Located in an elevated part of Tsada, in the Paphos area, this site is an attractive opportu…
$271,263
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Investment 1 759 m² in Argaka, Cyprus
Investment 1 759 m²
Argaka, Cyprus
Area 1 759 m²
This investment project of 4 villas is located in Argaka, part of the picturesque district o…
$8,26M
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Shop 72 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Shop 72 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 72 m²
Lovely position in Geroskipou to own your shop. External features include gardens, large …
$114,080
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Pafos half floor in Konia, Cyprus
Pafos half floor
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 2
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 3
Half Floor Offices — 11 offices, internal area 315 m² + veranda 34 m², total area 349 m². Pr…
$1,75M
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Office 150 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 150 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Modern 4th-floor office is available for sale in the heart of Paphos city center, offering a…
$1,05M
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Hotel 2 000 m² in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Hotel 2 000 m²
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Situated in one of the most picturesque and historic areas of Paphos, Cyprus, our hotel apar…
$4,43M
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Investment 845 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 845 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 845 m²
This property is located in the ideal location between Kato Paphos and Universal.  The build…
$1,59M
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Investment 135 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 135 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Located in the most desirable area in Paphos, Universal is literally minutes of walking to a…
$578,428
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Shop 109 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Shop 109 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: A great opportunity to purchase a new store under construction in the lively Geros…
$990,863
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Restaurant in Konia, Cyprus
Restaurant
Konia, Cyprus
Located in a quiet residential area of Armu, this site is an attractive opportunity to build…
$154,134
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Investment 1 150 m² in Timi, Cyprus
Investment 1 150 m²
Timi, Cyprus
Area 1 150 m²
Building for sale close to paphos international airport.  Currently the building is being us…
$998,584
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Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 1/3
Office Space – Elevate Your Business in Paphos’ Premier Commercial Hub Positioned in one of…
$1,94M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 50 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office 50 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale: A great opportunity to purchase an office as planned on the second floor of a mode…
$326,402
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Investment 306 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 306 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Two two-storey apartments that have been unified in Agios Theodoros. The apartments occupy t…
$328,079
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Property types in Paphos District

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hotels
offices
apartment buildings
investment properties
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