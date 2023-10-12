UAE
66 properties total found
Commercial
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Basement building in a residential field in Geroskipou in Paphos.The property is located clo…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial with parking
Pafos, Cyprus
651 m²
For sale business of 651 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
€2,00M
Recommend
Commercial real estate with parking
Pafos, Cyprus
12
560 m²
For sale business of 560 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
€2,00M
Recommend
Commercial with parking
Pafos, Cyprus
500 m²
For sale business of 500 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
€595,000
Recommend
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
598 m²
An investment project in Paphos is offered for sale. The three-story building consists of 4 …
€950,000
Recommend
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
618 m²
For sale business of 618 sq.m. In Paphos. The property is for sale furnished. Features of re…
€1,71M
Recommend
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
93 m²
For sale business of 93 sq.m. In Paphos. The property is for sale furnished. The store is lo…
€345,000
Recommend
Commercial with parking
Pafos, Cyprus
490 m²
We offer for sale a business of 490 sq.m per o. Cyprus. The building consists of two floors.…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Hotel 18 bedrooms with parking
Pafos, Cyprus
18
730 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 730 sq.m. In Paphos. The hotel is located at 2 levels. The se…
€1,40M
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
55 m²
Residence of 24 studio apartments for sale. Unscheduled investment project. Utilities: - Rec…
€2,30M
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Pafos, Cyprus
540 m²
For sale business of 540 sq.m. In Paphos. The windows offer sea views. The facility has sola…
€2,15M
Recommend
Commercial with parking
Pafos, Cyprus
460 m²
For sale business of 460 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
€2,05M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
1
69 m²
1
For sale business of 69 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€125,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
1
785 m²
1
For sale business of 785 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€1,25M
Recommend
Shop
Pafos, Cyprus
Located in the heart of Kato pafos this restaurant business has been established in 1979.It …
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
An office in City center, Paphos.It is located on the same building with EDE Paphos.It has c…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Pafos, Cyprus
A modern mixed-use development with 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and 3-bedroom maisonette…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 18 bedrooms with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
29
11
730 m²
2
For sale hotel of 730 sq.meters in Paphos. The hotel has 2 levels.The first floor consists o…
€1,40M
Recommend
Office
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
An office on the first floor of a mixed use building in Polis Chrysochous, Paphos.It has an …
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
An office on the first floor of a mixed use building in Polis Chrysochous, Paphos.It has an …
Price on request
Recommend
Office with Bedrooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Special offer for quick sale. Spacious Apartment in Paphos Center. The apt is 3 min from the…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
A shop on the ground floor of α mixed use building in Polis Chrysohous, Paphos.It comprises …
Price on request
Recommend
Shop with rent
Pafos, Cyprus
Shop with mezzanine level, in a central location in Kato Paphos Quarter, in Paphos Municipal…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Peyia, Cyprus
Two storey building in the heart of Pegeia in Paphos District. The property is situated clos…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
The property is located in the center of Paphos. Commercial building. Building area 1010 sq.…
€2,20M
Recommend
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
This office is found on the 3rd floor of the Business Center consisting of 5 floors with sho…
€220,000
Recommend
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
This office is found on the 4th floor of the Business Center consisting of 5 floors with s…
€446,000
Recommend
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
The property in question is within the Agios Theodoros Quarter of Paphos.It is located in th…
€1,01M
Recommend
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
This investment opportunity relates to a four-storey commercial building in Paphos city cent…
€2,65M
Recommend
Shop
Pafos, Cyprus
Shop for sale located on the ground floor of business center. Consist of a main floor of 97m…
€775,000
Recommend
