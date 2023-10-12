Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Paphos District
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Pafos
4
Shop To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Shop in Pafos, Cyprus
Shop
Pafos, Cyprus
Located in the heart of Kato pafos this restaurant business has been established in 1979.It …
Price on request
Shop in Pafos, Cyprus
Shop
Pafos, Cyprus
A modern mixed-use development with 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and 3-bedroom maisonette…
Price on request
Shop in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Shop
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
A shop on the ground floor of α mixed use building in Polis Chrysohous, Paphos.It comprises …
Price on request
Shop with rent in Pafos, Cyprus
Shop with rent
Pafos, Cyprus
Shop with mezzanine level, in a central location in Kato Paphos Quarter, in Paphos Municipal…
Price on request
Shop in Pafos, Cyprus
Shop
Pafos, Cyprus
Shop for sale located on the ground floor of business center. Consist of a main floor of 97m…
€775,000
Shop in Chloraka, Cyprus
Shop
Chloraka, Cyprus
Two unified shops, part of a mixed use building in Chloraka, Paphos.It consists of an open p…
Price on request
Shop in Chloraka, Cyprus
Shop
Chloraka, Cyprus
A commercial space on the first floor of the mixed use building in Chloraka, Paphos.This sho…
Price on request
Shop with patio in Peyia, Cyprus
Shop with patio
Peyia, Cyprus
This  shop Located on the ground floor of a building, in Coral Bay, Paphos.The shop comprise…
€150,000
Shop with patio in Peyia, Cyprus
Shop with patio
Peyia, Cyprus
This  shop Located on the ground floor of a building, in Coral Bay, Paphos.The shop comprise…
€140,000

Property types in Paphos District

сommercial property
hotels
offices
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir