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Shops for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
19
Yeroskipou
3
28 properties total found
Shop 34 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 34 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 5
This project is a modern development in the center of Paphos, offering spacious serviced apa…
$604,138
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Shop 300 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 300 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
Discover an exceptional business opportunity in one of Pafos’ most vibrant commercial hubs. …
$1,42M
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Shop 72 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Shop 72 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 72 m²
Lovely position in Geroskipou to own your shop. External features include gardens, large …
$114,080
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TekceTekce
Shop 298 m² in Polis, Cyprus
Shop 298 m²
Polis, Cyprus
Area 298 m²
A shop on the ground floor of α mixed use building in Polis Chrysohous, Paphos.It comprises …
$404,309
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Shop 137 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 137 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 137 m²
Three unified retail units in a building in Agios Theodoros quarter, Paphos Municipality. Th…
$362,981
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Shop 72 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Shop 72 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 72 m²
Lovely position in Geroskipou to own your shop. External features include gardens, large …
$114,080
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Shop 109 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Shop 109 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: A great opportunity to purchase a new store under construction in the lively Geros…
$990,863
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Shop 52 m² in Peyia, Cyprus
Shop 52 m²
Peyia, Cyprus
Area 52 m²
This unique location is situated in the heart of one of the busiest tourist destinations on …
$431,096
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Shop 32 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 32 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 32 m²
Shop in a lively location in Kato Paphos in Paphos Municipality. The property is ideally …
$126,755
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Shop 146 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 146 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 146 m²
Shop for sale located on the ground floor of business center. Consist of a main floor of 97m…
$914,860
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Shop 34 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 34 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 34 m²
Completion day :approximately in 18 MONTHS For sale: Ground floor shop with an internal sp…
$599,207
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Shop 114 m² in Tala, Cyprus
Shop 114 m²
Tala, Cyprus
Area 114 m²
We give you a wonderful opportunity to become the owner of a famous restaurant located in th…
$555,170
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Shop 446 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 446 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 446 m²
A new commercial hub is rising in the center of Paphos—an advanced mixed-use building design…
$2,69M
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Shop 300 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 300 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
This large shop of 300 sq.m plus 145sq.m mezzanine with big verandas is located at one of th…
$749,009
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Shop 500 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 500 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
Good will business for sale (Night Club) Boasting a spacious internal area of 500 square…
$173,524
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Shop 609 m² in Peyia, Cyprus
Shop 609 m²
Peyia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 609 m²
Located in the heart of Coral Bay – one of the most famous and sought-after resort destinati…
$1,86M
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Shop 34 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 34 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 34 m²
Completion day :approximately in 18 MONTHS For sale: Ground floor shop with an internal sp…
$599,207
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Shop 41 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 41 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 41 m²
Shop for sale in Kato Paphos. The Internal area is 41m2 with 4m2 covered veranda. T…
$144,040
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Shop 360 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 360 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 360 m²
A lovely corner commercial two-storey shop located in Agios Theodoros area in Paphos city ce…
$400,178
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Shop in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial Shop for Sale – Prime Investment Opportunity in Kato Paphos An outstanding oppor…
$226,062
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 2
Ground Floor Shop 1 & Ground Floor Shop 2 The said properties comprise of two continuous sho…
$376,771
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Located in the heart of Kato pafos this restaurant business has been established in 1979. It…
$1,48M
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Shop 78 m² in Polemi, Cyprus
Shop 78 m²
Polemi, Cyprus
Area 78 m²
Premium Commercial Showroom – Polemi Main Road A rare commercial opportunity located on the…
$181,601
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Shop 1 818 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 1 818 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 818 m²
A large retail space formerly used as a supermarket on the ground floor of a building in Agi…
$2,30M
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Shop 140 m² in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Shop 140 m²
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
For sale: Spacious ground-floor shop with a total internal area of 140 square meters. (Gro…
$288,081
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Shop 100 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 100 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 100 m²
Prime Commercial Property & Business Opportunity in Kato Paphos Fox Realty presents an exclu…
$1,38M
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Shop 289 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 289 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 289 m²
Floor 2
Commercial Shop / Restaurant for Sale - Paphos Town Centre Commercial property for sale, 28…
$437,696
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 500 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 500 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
Good will business for sale (Night Club) Boasting a spacious internal area of 500 square…
$172,848
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Property types in Paphos District

сommercial properties
restaurants
hotels
offices
apartment buildings
investment properties
warehouses
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