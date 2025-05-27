Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos District
  4. Commercial
  5. Revenue house

Apartment buildings in Paphos District, Cyprus

сommercial property
133
hotels
20
offices
16
investment properties
65
Show more
Revenue house Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Revenue house 1 381 m² in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Revenue house 1 381 m²
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Area 1 381 m²
The complex of apartments, maisonettes and villas, located in the small coastal village of K…
$5,13M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go