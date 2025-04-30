Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos District
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Real Estate for Investments in Paphos District, Cyprus

Paphos Municipality
21
Polis Chrysochous
4
Yeroskipou
6
Chloraka
4
Show more
Investment Delete
Clear all
64 properties total found
Investment 670 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 670 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 670 m²
This stylish commercial building for sale, is located in Paphos city and consists of a groun…
$3,38M
Leave a request
Investment 808 m² in Paphos District, Cyprus
Investment 808 m²
Paphos District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 1
Area 808 m²
A premium apartment development located in the heart of Pafos city just a short walk to King…
$4,81M
Leave a request
Investment 169 m² in Paphos District, Cyprus
Investment 169 m²
Paphos District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
The apartments are located at the Southern end of the Universal area which is a highly sough…
$814,313
Leave a request
Investment 105 m² in Chloraka, Cyprus
Investment 105 m²
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 105 m²
For sale a working business for short / long term lease, can also be used by the owner for p…
$260,580
Leave a request
Investment 11 220 m² in Paphos District, Cyprus
Investment 11 220 m²
Paphos District, Cyprus
Area 11 220 m²
Houses the University Paphos since its inception in 2010, following a renovation and parttra…
$22,80M
Leave a request
Investment in Chloraka, Cyprus
Investment
Chloraka, Cyprus
One bedroom fully renovated apartment for sale located in Chloraka. In total there is 8 apar…
$626,648
Leave a request
Investment 376 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 376 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 376 m²
The building has a covered area of c. 376sqm and comprises of -Two ground floor shops that c…
$459,360
Leave a request
Investment 435 m² in Peyia, Cyprus
Investment 435 m²
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 435 m²
Three Detached 3-bedroom villa private neighbourhood.  Key Features of each villa 3 bedroom…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Investment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 18
Welcome to the ideal renovation project! This building, located in the historic Tombs of the…
$1,80M
Leave a request
Investment 381 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 381 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 9
Area 381 m²
Located in the heart of the Paphos city centre, this modern building will be constructed to …
$1,63M
Leave a request
Investment 160 m² in Kouklia, Cyprus
Investment 160 m²
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Combined investment, 2 villas fully furnished, along with the existing rental agreements. Bo…
$1,58M
Leave a request
Investment 480 m² in Empa, Cyprus
Investment 480 m²
Empa, Cyprus
Area 480 m²
This residential building comprising of three apartments in Emba, Paphos.The building compri…
$490,420
Leave a request
Investment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Investment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Building for sale in Geroskipou area consist of  very spacious 6 three bedroom apartments. E…
$697,486
Leave a request
Investment 1 341 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 341 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 341 m²
The building is primely located on Apostolou Pavlou Avenue, within the city center of Paphos…
$1,59M
Leave a request
Investment 1 160 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 160 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 160 m²
A contemporary and elegant project of spacious offices, luxurious 3-bedroom apartments, cove…
$4,64M
Leave a request
Investment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
5 Aprtments for sale in Kato Paphos area 3 two bedrooms and 2 one bedrooms    - Reserved
$746,528
Leave a request
Investment 975 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 975 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 975 m²
Two modern high specification neighbouring commercial shops/offices in Paphos, centrally loc…
$2,04M
Leave a request
Investment 617 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 617 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 617 m²
These 7 luxury apartments are on a 4-storey luxury building. First, second and third floor h…
$2,72M
Leave a request
Investment 99 m² in Paphos District, Cyprus
Investment 99 m²
Paphos District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Located in the most desirable area in Paphos, Universal is literally minutes of walking to a…
$369,155
Leave a request
Investment 1 115 m² in Paphos District, Cyprus
Investment 1 115 m²
Paphos District, Cyprus
Area 1 115 m²
An incomplete building in Mouttalos, Paphos. It has an area of 1,115sqm and comprises of two…
$681,308
Leave a request
Investment 699 m² in Chloraka, Cyprus
Investment 699 m²
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 21
Bathrooms count 15
Area 699 m²
3 Seafront villas, one 9 bedroom villa, two 6 bedroom villas.  In a spectacular location dir…
$4,34M
Leave a request
Investment 415 m² in Anarita, Cyprus
Investment 415 m²
Anarita, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 415 m²
A unique and modern off-plan project consisting of 3 Villas designed with the highest qualit…
$977,175
Leave a request
Investment 186 m² in Paphos District, Cyprus
Investment 186 m²
Paphos District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
This fantastic 3 bedroom  Villa is located in the Award Winning  Resort. Situated in the bea…
$554,389
Leave a request
Investment in Polis, Cyprus
Investment
Polis, Cyprus
-Four ground floor shops that consist of an open plan area on the ground floor and a storage…
$539,462
Leave a request
Investment 1 150 m² in Timi, Cyprus
Investment 1 150 m²
Timi, Cyprus
Area 1 150 m²
Building for sale close to paphos international airport.  Currently the building is being us…
$922,888
Leave a request
Investment 800 m² in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Investment 800 m²
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
This is an unfinished project in Agia Marinouda/Geroskipou. It is located in a build up area…
$434,300
Leave a request
Investment 500 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Investment 500 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
Three-storey mixed-use building with residential plot for sale in Geroskipou. It comprises o…
$3,05M
Leave a request
Investment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Investment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
This is a project proposal with secured building permission for the construction of 43 super…
$3,04M
Leave a request
Investment 6 117 m² in Paphos District, Cyprus
Investment 6 117 m²
Paphos District, Cyprus
Area 6 117 m²
Residential plot for sale located in Petridia area.  The land falls in a residential zone (K…
$2,39M
Leave a request
Investment 5 259 m² in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Investment 5 259 m²
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Area 5 259 m²
Residential Project on the seafront of Neo Chorio, consisting of 16 villas with building per…
$14,89M
Leave a request

Property types in Paphos District

сommercial property
hotels
offices
warehouses
shops
Realting.com
Go