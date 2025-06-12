Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Warehouse 1 375 m² in Trimithousa, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 375 m²
Trimithousa, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 375 m²
An industrial unit in Tremithousa. The unit consists of a ground floor, a mezzanine and a fi…
$1,20M
Warehouse 20 600 m² in Polis, Cyprus
Warehouse 20 600 m²
Polis, Cyprus
Area 20 600 m²
Industrial warehouses located  in Polis Chrysochous Municipality in Paphos. It is situated c…
$3,60M
Warehouse 1 210 m² in Agia Varvara, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 210 m²
Agia Varvara, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 210 m²
A leasehold industrial warehouse in Agia Varvara. The warehouse consists of a basement with …
$662,424
