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Hotels for sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

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сommercial properties
105
offices
31
investment properties
21
shops
20
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7 properties total found
Hotel in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 35
The retirement-Nursing home based in Paphos, Cyprus. The Nursing home is providing its serv…
$1,72M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 2 790 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel 2 790 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 45
Area 2 790 m²
Hotel Apartment Complex for Sale – Tombs of the Kings, Paphos. Excellent investment o…
$10,36M
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Hotel in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 127
$14,22M
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Hotel 15 000 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel 15 000 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 320
Area 15 000 m²
$340,37M
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Hotel 11 500 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel 11 500 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 250
Area 11 500 m²
$75,32M
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Hotel in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
$97,25M
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TekceTekce
Hotel in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 105
$21,53M
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