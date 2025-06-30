Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Latsia, Cyprus

Warehouse 4 770 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Warehouse 4 770 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 4 770 m²
Used Warehouse within the industrial area of Latsia-Dali. It is situated close to all neces…
$5,12M
Warehouse 3 023 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 023 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 3 023 m²
A spacious warehouse in  Nicosia. It is located in the industrial area and offers very easy …
$2,00M
Warehouse 2 545 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 545 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 545 m²
A vacant property on a well proportioned site extending to about 10.638 sq.m. (105m wide x 1…
$3,31M
Warehouse 510 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Warehouse 510 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 510 m²
An industrial warehouse in Latsia. It has an internal area of 400 sq.m. and a mezzanine of 1…
$407,733
Warehouse 3 600 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 600 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 3 600 m²
This warehouse located in Latsia area with easy access to the motorway. Description: The gr…
$4,35M
