Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Strovolos
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Strovolos, Cyprus

сommercial property
79
offices
18
investment properties
32
shops
12
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Warehouse 6 425 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Warehouse 6 425 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 6 425 m²
This is a leasehold industrial warehouse located in  Strovolos area. It offers excellent acc…
$2,72M
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 850 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 850 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 2 850 m²
The property is a two-storey warehouse industrial facility on lease in the Strovolos area. I…
$924,038
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 850 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 850 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 850 m²
A two-storey leasehold industrial warehouse in Strovolos. The warehouse consists of a ground…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Warehouse 6 425 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Warehouse 6 425 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 6 425 m²
The asset is a leasehold industrial warehouse in the Government Industrial Zone of Strovolos…
$2,77M
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 000 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 2 000 m²
A state-of-the-art and up-to-date storage facility, with a visually pleasing design, feature…
$1,89M
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 363 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 363 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 363 m²
A corner industrial warehouse/showroom situated in Strovolos, Nicosia industrial area. The p…
$799,477
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 660 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 660 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 660 m²
Two level industrial warehouse of approximately 3660 sq.m., currently rented to governmental…
$2,00M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 608 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 608 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 1 608 m²
Ιt consists of a 582sqm showroom with a mezzanine of 134sqm used as office space and a wareh…
$2,12M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go