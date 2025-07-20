Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

сommercial property
111
offices
35
investment properties
32
shops
20
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Warehouse 3 270 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 270 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 3 270 m²
A two storeys, high spec, industrial warehouse, located in Panagia, Nicosia.The property con…
$4,72M
Leave a request
Warehouse 5 820 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Warehouse 5 820 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 10
Area 5 820 m²
Three adjacent industrial plots with two buildings are located within the industrial area of…
$3,31M
Leave a request
Warehouse 531 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Warehouse 531 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 531 m²
Industrial warehouse in a lively and purely industrial location in Kaimakli, in Nicosia Dist…
$571,055
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 000 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 000 m²
A large industrial warehouse for sale in Palouriotissa. The property is located close to a p…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 283 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 283 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 283 m²
A commercial building formerly used as a supermarket in Kaimakli, Nicosia.It comprises of a …
$1,46M
Leave a request
Warehouse 308 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Warehouse 308 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 308 m²
Industrial warehouse in a lively and purely industrial location in Kaimakli, in Nicosia Dist…
$331,212
Leave a request
Warehouse 800 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Warehouse 800 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Industrial land of 3,206 sq.m. with a ground-floor industrial building of 800 sq.m., has a f…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Warehouse in Nicosia, Cyprus
Warehouse
Nicosia, Cyprus
The property is in Kaimakli light industrial area, Nicosia.It has a land area of 7,479sqm. F…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go