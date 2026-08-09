Pool Apartments for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

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Apartments with pool for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

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Strovolos
356
Nicosia
295
Lakatameia
228
Latsia
82
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56 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
For sale: a spacious 3‑bedroom apartment in Cape Town Lofts, offering a rare combination of …
$730,758
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1 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
For sale: a modern 1-bedroom apartment in Cape Town Lofts, offering a perfect balance of com…
$318,017
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3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
$615,117
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 131 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province, w…
$716,397
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2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province,…
$490,484
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2 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$256,253
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3 room apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 256 m²
It is for sale under construction, a penthouse of three bedrooms in Archangelos / Anthoupoli…
$277,124
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2 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 83 sq.m. covered inter…
$199,019
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Room 3 rooms in Akaki, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Akaki, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Three bedroom under constructon house for sale in Xylofagou - Larnaca province. The house co…
$218,616
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2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 118 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 102 sq.m. covered int…
$504,762
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2 room apartment in Akaki, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akaki, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$216,751
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3 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, with 1…
$523,530
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1 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 67 m²
Under construction one bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$120,407
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2 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 143 m²
Two bedroom under construction duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Limassol Provi…
$723,180
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2 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 75 sq.m. covered inter…
$199,019
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1 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 72 m²
One bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 60 sq.m. covered inte…
$246,243
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2 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$227,962
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Room 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
For sale three bedrooms detached under construction corner house in Panthea - Limassol provi…
$474,921
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3 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 131 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$782,930
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2 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 90 sq.m. covered inte…
$390,385
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3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Panthea - …
$643,324
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3 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 147 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 131 sq.m. covered i…
$510,504
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Room 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three bedroom under constructon house for sale in Xylofagou - Larnaca province. The house co…
$255,252
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3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$841,944
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2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
New two bedroom apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, on the first floor of …
$139,977
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2 room apartment in Akaki, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akaki, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$220,217
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2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Two bedroom resale apartment for sale in Kapparis - Famagusta province. The apartment consis…
$164,973
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2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 140 m²
$498,045
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3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 1…
$262,259
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2 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 114 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 86 sq.m. covered inte…
$393,288
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Property types in Nicosia

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Nicosia, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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