Seaview Apartments for Sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

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Seafront apartments in Nicosia, Cyprus

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Strovolos
356
Nicosia
295
Lakatameia
228
Latsia
82
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 1
A spacious three-bedroom apartment on the 1st floor of a contemporary residential building i…
$549,118
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Discover this beautifully renovated 2-bedroom maisonette located in the highly sought-after …
$404,001
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Luxury residential complex in Potamos Germasogeia, in a privileged and quite neighborhood of…
$920,444
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 7 bedrooms in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 818 m²
Ground floor : 3 covered parking, electric gate, pool, 2 sitting areas, barbecue area, tradi…
$4,03M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
1-Bedroom Apartment – Brand-New Development in Universal This brand-new residential develop…
$325,992
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Luxury residential complex in Papas area, in a privileged and quiet neighborhood of the tour…
$892,830
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
Studio Apartment Nestled along the picturesque coastline of Kissonerga, Paphos. Resort is …
$219,096
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 291 m²
A gated community of nine detached villas terraced into the green hillside of Agios Tychonas…
$2,12M
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6 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Beautiful villa on a hill, with a large area overlooking the sea. House Ground floor 271 s…
$3,24M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
Modern studio (B106) on the 1st floor of Block B at the project — a contemporary residential…
$345,577
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Discover this beautifully renovated 2-bedroom apartment in the highly sought-after area of P…
$346,286
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
Experience modern coastal living in the exclusive Potamos Germasogeia area, just 600 metres …
$1,06M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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Property types in Nicosia

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Nicosia, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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