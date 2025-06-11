Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Tseri
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Tseri, Cyprus

сommercial property
3
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Warehouse 4 427 m² in Tseri, Cyprus
Warehouse 4 427 m²
Tseri, Cyprus
Area 4 427 m²
Warehouse within the industrial area of Tseri, Nicosia with easy access to the motorway. It…
$5,01M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 800 m² in Tseri, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 800 m²
Tseri, Cyprus
Area 1 800 m²
For Sale warehouse in Tseri with easy access to the motorway. 1800sqm cover area
$1,60M
Leave a request
Warehouse 288 m² in Tseri, Cyprus
Warehouse 288 m²
Tseri, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
An industrial warehouse in Tseri. The building has a covered area of 288 sq.m. It is built w…
$833,741
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go