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Monthly rent of seaview villas in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
10
Germasogeia
3
Koinoteta Parekklesias
4
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou
3
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1 property total found
5 bedroom villa in Parekklisia, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Available this spacious detached villa offers comfortable living in the desirable area of P…
$4,819
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
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English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with Garden
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