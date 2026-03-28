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Monthly rent of villas with garden in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
11
Germasogeia
3
Koinoteta Parekklesias
3
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1 property total found
6 bedroom villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
This outstanding property is in the sought after location of Potamos Germasogia. 3 levels, 6…
$9,825
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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