Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Parekklesias
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Rent villas per month in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
5 bedroom villa in Parekklisia, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
This is for a beautiful, spacious detached villa that is located in a quiet and safe neighbo…
$7,360
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Large 4 bedroom Villa is situated in calm, comfortable for living area of Pareklisia, just 8…
$11,322
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go