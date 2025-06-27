Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Germasogeia
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Rent villas per month in Germasogeia, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom Villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
290 area! Was built 2012 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms! Parking available 2 warehouse big basement …
$2,906
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Very large luxurious house in a prime location in Germasogia area very close to the high way…
$8,719
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go