Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Monthly rent of mountain view villas in Limassol District, Cyprus

;
Limassol
11
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
3
Germasogeia
8
Koinoteta Parekklesias
6
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
7 bedroom villa in Parekklisia, Cyprus
7 bedroom villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 350 m²
Set on an expansive 6,011 sqm private estate, this exceptional bespoke villa offers the ulti…
$41,007
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view
Realting.com
Go