Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Rent villas per month in Limassol District, Cyprus

Germasogeia
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
5 bedroom villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
An 5 bedroom house for rent, located on the top of Paniotis in Limassol, offers stunning vie…
$4,940
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
The villa offers 4 bedrooms, each with its own terrace and incredible views, 4 bathrooms, sp…
$7,684
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Crown Plaza Villa Okeanidos Seafront Ag.Athanasios Upper floor: - 2 very large bedrooms wit…
$7,140
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
6 bedroom villa in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Welcome to this exquisite villa located in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas in Limasso…
$32,931
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
6 bedroom villa in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
The Mansion is an exclusive property located in one of Limassol's most prestigious areas, in…
$29,638
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 2
This magnificent villa situated on the prestigious Kalogiroi Hills in Limassol, a prime loca…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
6 bedroom villa in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
FLEUR DE MER N-3 - NEXT TO PARKLANE Land 260 m2, Covered area House + basement 246 m2, Roof…
$7,684
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom villa in Parekklisia, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
This is for a beautiful, spacious detached villa that is located in a quiet and safe neighbo…
$7,135
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
This stunning property offers a beautiful garden that is perfect for relaxation and enjoying…
$4,391
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
290 area! Was built 2012 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms! Parking available 2 warehouse big basement …
$2,746
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom villa in Limassol District, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
5 bedroom, New build, Unfurnished, Floor heating, Vrv A/c, Alarm/CCTV, Sauna, Jacuzzi indoor…
$27,461
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Large 4 bedroom Villa is situated in calm, comfortable for living area of Pareklisia, just 8…
$10,977
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский