Monthly rent of mountain view houses in Limassol District, Cyprus

5 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Zoopigi, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Zoopigi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Two bedroom ground floor house located in Zoopigi village is available now. It has internal …
$697
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kellaki, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kellaki, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Welcome to your new home in the charming village of Kellaki. This beautifully furnished hous…
$1,510
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Vouni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Vouni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 154 m²
This charming house in Vouni is now available for rent, offering a beautiful living space of…
$1,858
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Lofou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lofou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Discover this beautiful house available for rent in the charming village of Lofou. Built in …
$2,206
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Lofou, Cyprus
1 bedroom house
Lofou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Discover this beautiful house available for rent in the charming village of Lofou. Built in …
$1,045
per month
Leave a request
