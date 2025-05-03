Show property on map Show properties list
Rent houses with garden per month in Limassol District, Cyprus

House in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
House
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Area 648 m²
This property is located in one of the most attractive areas of Limassol, Agios Tychonas. T…
$54,491
per month
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
The residence is located in Souni, Limassol. The primary dwelling comprises four generously …
$21,796
per month
Leave a request
